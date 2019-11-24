Motives behind support questionable
I don’t believe that we lack strong candidates for the upcoming Democratic primaries. I think we are being manipulated into supporting candidates who don’t have a chance in the general election while discarding more electable candidates. For example, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg — whose coffers are now full and hence has made a solid showing in the polls — was given a fundraising party at the home of financial-industry titan, Tony James, executive vice chairman of Blackstone, the world’s largest private-equity firm and one of the largest lenders to Jared Kushner’s business, with over $400 million in financing since 2013.
Does James truly want Buttigieg as president? Doesn’t he actually see him as a Democrat who will be easy to defeat in the general election — and a good way to keep Republicans in power? (I have nothing against Buttigieg and believe in the future he might run successfully for president but not for now.) For the election next November, we need a trustworthy moderate like Joe Biden or the younger candidate, Julian Castro, who has sufficient experience and strong ideas but no big money behind him. Think about it.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Odd Russian leanings
Thinking about Donald Trump, I wonder how many voters come from families who escaped the Soviet Union from Eastern Europe or Central Asia. Doesn’t the president and the Republican Party understand that these people know what Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia are about? Don’t the president and Republican leaders understand that their love affair with all things Russian might well blow up in their faces? No one from any Ukrainian or Latvian or Estonian social club would ever vote for the party of Trump/Putin.
Susan Craig
Santa Fe
Time out over
Thank you so much for bringing back Non Sequitur. Even children who are punished for inappropriate words, drawings, etc. don’t get six months or more. I am so looking forward to its Nov. 28 return. Seems to me Argyle is sometimes on the shady side. I wouldn’t feel at all bad if it went away.
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
Be grateful, have empathy
Sculptor Harry Pollitt is right on (“What will keep us human?,” My View, Nov. 17)! “This is a defining moment in the history of this great nation … choose wisely, be human.” Mr. Pollitt is a sculptor for the best choices for humanity. His My View, or parts of it, should be run every week in bold on your opinion page. Or a banner should fly high in the middle of Santa Fe Plaza with the Harry Pollitt quote that everyone is “worthy of love, compassion, dignity and respect.”
These are times when the fabric of our nation is frayed and even torn in places. And many people are fearful for the stability of our democracy and the safety of our children. So it is important to remind us often to “choose wisely” and “take a stand,” and “to express love, to have empathy and appreciate beauty.” Thank you, Mr. Pollitt.
Tencha Avila
Santa Fe
Junkyard joy
The letters opining the ugliness of the junkyard at the entrance to the airport have inspired me (“Time to fix up the airport, Letters to the Editor, Nov. 17; “Stop neglecting airport,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 13). I assume the airport and the private yard property have been symbiotic since before I came here 43 years ago. Those of us who have aerodynamic skills and needs and those of us who can’t afford manufacturers’ car parts have enjoyed this relationship for decades. I respect this history. No doubt history will be forsaken, as it usually is, but I will never forsake the junkyard as I fly into or out of the airport while I am admiring and in awe of the sunrises or sunsets. I always know I’m home when I see the junkyard, the sky, the mountains and I am at peace.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
