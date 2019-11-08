A little lesson in economics
Three things are clear about the New Old Trail Garage. (“Supporters rally for garage operators,” Oct. 11). First, its customers appreciate its good service. Second, its service is priced below competing garages, despite its downtown location. Third, paying below-market rent allowed the garage to offer lower prices.
Rather than shaming the property owner for charging a reasonable market rent, garage patrons should appreciate his subsidy of their low-priced car repairs. If they want to continue to support the garage and maintain the community, they will pay fair market rate for service, thus allowing the garage owners to pay fair market rent.
As far as rising rents causing homelessness, so long as occupancy rates remain high that means someone else who needs a home is still occupying the unit, even at an increased rent. The problem is one of supply. Artificially limiting rents wouldn’t change that – in fact, it would make it worse.
Chris Graeser
Santa Fe
No coverage?
As a medical provider, I am required to prescribe Narcan nasal spray to patients who are taking opiate pain medications as a measure of protection against accidental overdose. A number of patients have recently discovered their insurance companies are refusing to pay for Narcan, which costs well over $100 for four vials. This is the antithesis of our current nationwide effort to save lives. Medical insurers who refuse to cover Narcan should be outed, shamed and sued for their obvious disregard for human life.
Caitlin Thomas
Santa Fe
Sky’s the limit
Warehouse 21, which served young artists and the creative community of Santa Fe, is closing (“Moving out,” Oct. 26), but it could stay alive and thrive in a different way. It could reopen as Warehouse 21 Market with a deli and bakery, flower shop, coffee shop and arts and crafts shop downstairs and a thriving theater upstairs. The theater is there already continuing to produce shows, and hold dramatists workshops until the doors close in December with many thanks to directors/producers Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt and Talia Pura.
I’ve seen those markets thrive in Denver, Seattle and San Francisco, but none of them have a theater upstairs. This is the City Different. The sky is the limit. It just takes a developer or group of developers with great heart and love for the arts and our creative citizenry.
Tencha Avila
Santa Fe
Praise premature
In the editorial (“He’s an interior secretary on a mission,” Our View, Oct. 9), The New Mexican praised Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for “beefing up his ethics staff.” This praise is certainly premature. Bernhardt has shown a disregard for ethical standards as his Department of the Interior pursues an unprecedented rollback of policies that benefit his former colleagues in the oil and gas industry.
Political appointees at the Department of the Interior, including Bernhardt himself, are some of the most conflicted in the administration and have violated federal ethics rules by keeping close ties to their former employers. DOI officials are currently under investigation for withholding the release of public documents and, to add insult to injury, Bernhardt recently twisted the law to keep anti-public lands zealot William Perry Pendley in charge of the Bureau of Land Management. Hiring ethics staff will not erase Bernhardt’s cozy ties to the industry that continues to put our sacred lands and wildlife at risk.
Karl Braithwaite
conservation chair and board member
Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter
Albuquerque
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.