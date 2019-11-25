Cleaning up corruption? It didn’t happen
We have “Susana Martinez … with skeletons in her closet that could result in criminal charges” (“Another governor, another corruption scandal,” Our View, Nov. 21).” But wait. In her 2010 gubernatorial campaign, Susana Martinez promised, “I’m the only candidate that’s [sic] taken on corruption, and that’s the difference. I’ll end it.” Surely she had time to end corruption.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Give generously
For 26 years, Kitchen Angels has held the Spirit of Giving Project. We collect items to create holiday gift baskets for our clients. We hope to fill baskets with gifts donated by caring individuals and businesses. This year’s clients’ wish list includes: American Red Cross Blackout Buddy (an emergency LED flashlight/ nightlight available online), socks, scarves, sugar-free candies and Dermasil lotion. We also are accepting money for purchase of these items.
Any donation is greatly appreciated. Please drop off donations between between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m on or before Wednesday, Dec. 4 at The Kitchen, 1222 Siler Road. If you would like to volunteer to wrap presents Saturday, Dec. 7, or volunteer in general, visit the website at www.Kitchenangels.org, or call 471-7780, extension 2.
Kitchen Angels prepares and delivers free, nutritious meals to Northern New Mexicans who are home bound and facing life challenging illnesses and conditions. We currently serve 190 clients.
Linda Dressman
board president
Kitchen Angels
Santa Fe
Don’t count out arts
Much has been said, written, and discussed about STEM — science, technology, engineering, mathematics — in education. I suggest that STEM be expanded to STEAM by adding the arts. STEM education is indeed vital to modern society, but the arts are at least as vital. The arts should be accorded stature at least comparable to each of four elements in STEM at all levels of education.
I have long contended that the United States would be a far better and perhaps less troubled country if lives of its people contained more of the arts. Much of adult America, especially males, is uncultured; the male culture consists mainly sports. The arts — performing, visual, and literary — provide another whole dimension to life, generally making it richer, more interesting and satisfying. People with arts in their lives usually are warm, sensitive, responsible, and concerned and caring about humanity and environment. Let’s emphasize STEAM, not STEM.
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
Blanketed in white
Those were beautiful snow pictures on the front page of The New Mexican (“Mountain snow, with more on the way,” Nov. 21). Thank you, Luke E. Montavon.
Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
More than sports
I am a Monte del Sol junior and recently attended the Journalism Under Fire conference in Santa Fe. As feedback to The New Mexican, I think the paper should have more articles about the great things happening in schools around the city, including articles about specific school programs and field trips. My school, Monte del Sol, and other schools, for example, went to the journalism conference.
The New Mexican should write more about the schools for the sake of parents, so they can see which schools they might want to send their kids to as they grow up. Being in the paper when sports teams win the district title or compete in state championships is great to see. But it would be great if more positive stories about our schools were shared with the community, too.
Justin Valdez
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.