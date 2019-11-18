Money determines who wins election
I am discouraged by the role that virtually unlimited money plays in elections; the candidate who spends the most money usually wins. Large contributors have undue influence on elected officials. I was very pleased that recent candidates for the City Council relied primarily on public funding for their campaigns, not on large individual or corporate contributions.
If all candidates in every election relied on public financing, it would even the playing field significantly. Unfortunately, public financing is not always available. There are many organizations working toward the goal of ensuring limits on contributions and requiring full disclosure. Among them is a national organization, American Promise, and a local group, New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics (NMMOP.org). I encourage all concerned citizens to take action toward these goals.
David Burling
Lamy
Turning point
I am responding to Irene Watchtel’s letter (“Scary times,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 14). The president did not get into office by the popular vote (which went to Hillary Clinton) but by the Electoral College. The states with the most population have the most votes, and states like New Mexico with smaller populations don’t have much say in what the Electoral College does. As far as I am concerned, each state should have equal representation in the Electoral College. That way the popular vote would stand a chance of succeeding.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Superb storytelling
I was profoundly moved by the Theater Grottesco performance of Different at The Swan Theater this past weekend. This alternative tale of Joan of Arc, written by local artist and writer Patrick Mehaffy, is embodied by six women, six professionals in dance, acting, movement and voice. It’s not choreographed; it’s not memorized; it’s not scripted. The intimacy of these six women telling a tale of another woman as it might have happened unfolded in a living, dynamic form that moved across the stage, where bodies and sounds and a story created sculptures and energy and sorrow and destiny. I was enthralled. I hope to see it again, knowing it will be different each time. It is running until Dec. 1. Check www.TheaterGrottesco.org for times and dates.
Robin Williams
Santa Fe
Two wrongs don’t make right
The New Mexican recently published a letter from Hartley Baker (“Senate stalling,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 17). He was commenting on another letter (Senate GOP leader’s desk is a ‘legislative graveyard,’” Nov. 13). In his letter, he said he can’t recall any such letters berating then-Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid when he did the same thing when Barack Obama was president and Republicans controlled the House. He concluded with “turnabout is fair play.”
Two wrongs do not make a right.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Appreciate tribute
I am writing to thank Phill Casaus, The New Mexican editor, for his introduction to the special Veterans Day section (“In Country, Memories of service in Vietnam,” Nov. 11). President Barack Obama paid a tribute to these veterans one Veterans Day in the past. He said while these men and women from that war never turned their backs on their country, this country turned their backs on them. There is no more to say.
My brother resides in your beautiful city. Santa Fe gave him a new life, new hope and new love. Santa Fe is responsible in large part for who he is today.
I lived in Santa Fe for five years, always remaining close to my brother, Herb. After I saw this publication, I cried. This war always takes me back to a very sad time in our country’s history, no matter how much time has passed. Thank you again for honoring our vets with “In Country.”
Barbara Lotz Brazley
University Park, Ill.
