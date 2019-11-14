Tour a place that empowers girls
I recently toured the facility of Girls Inc., where girls learn that they can be strong and assertive. They learn how to respond to sexual harassment and violence, how to deal with bullies, and about financial independence. They are encouraged to dream big and reach for their dreams.
We watched a group of 6-year-old girls learning about aspen trees. Their instructor asked them to talk about the “body balloon.” They told us that no one can touch them or hug them unless they give permission. We met a 13-year-old girl who has returned as a volunteer. She talked to us about how Girls Inc. had changed her. She told us she had been shy and afraid to talk to people. Now, she spoke confidently and expressed her intention to be a doctor.
This is an incredible program. Go take a tour and come away as wowed as I was. Then explore opportunities to volunteer. They need men and women.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Take the meeting
I understand that the governor, per her director of communications, has not yet met with the youth climate activist group YUCCA and that each day the group demonstrated in front of her office, she was out of the office. I know that she sent the group a personal letter and that her environment and energy secretaries met with them, as did her chief of staff. However, that’s not the same as the governor having a face-to-face with these passionate, articulate and knowledgeable young people.
Michelle Lujan Grisham said she represents all New Mexicans, and she has found the time to appear before many diverse groups, including groups representing the fossil fuel industry. As constituents, YUCCA has emphatically reached out to her, desiring a personal meeting. I think it’s now up to the governor to reach out to provide a time for a meeting.
Elliott Maizels
Santa Fe
Greed, not justice
The “great” Roman Empire
disintegrated and fell
ravaged from within;
avarice once again
depleting civilization
now overpowered;
now conquered from without,
history remote, yet
history not uncommon
to humankind,
a fate unrelenting,
ignorance embraced once again
by such avarice
and ravaging within.
Edward M. Jones
Santa Fe
Remember the nurses
Robert Nott did a heck of a job with the special publication for Veterans Day (“In Country, Memories of service in Vietnam,” Nov. 11). However, one important — in fact, vital — segment of American personnel in Vietnam seemingly was left out: nurses, many of whom probably would have been in combat if women had been allowed 50 years ago, yet were heroes in their own right. One example is Joan Duffy Newberry (1945-2006), who died several years ago from one of the many cancers she suffered as a result of Agent Orange spray (“‘Classic and beautiful until the end,’ ” Nov. 21, 2006). She was proud of her service “in country,” in 1968-69 and active in Santa Fe veterans’ activities and groups before her death. There are other former nurses who served in Vietnam and now live here, and I could find no recollection of or by them in the magazine.
I also wish all the service personnel pictured on the cover and back page had been identified, although I could identify some of them from pictures that accompanied their stories.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
A different fight
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” The cartoon published on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, superimposes this text from the Second Letter to Timothy over the silhouette of a saluting soldier with gun.
Sorry folks, and with all due respect to veterans, St. Paul — to whom the letter to Timothy is attributed — was not a soldier, and his “good fight” was not a military battle. His teaching earlier in the letter is to “pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace.” The Jesus of Nazareth whom he followed did not choose violence.
As for the article published the same day (“Vietnam: The next forgotten war?,” Nov. 11), yes, let us remember the veterans and the almost 60,000 U.S. military dead. But let us remember all who died in the war. Let us remember the hundreds of thousands of civilians killed in bombing raids, the terrible human toll and environmental destruction caused by spraying dioxin-laced Agent Orange, the unexploded ordnance that continues to kill and maim people today and the lies that government officials told to prop up support for that 20-year war. Let us remember all of it.
Pamela E. Homer
Santa Fe
