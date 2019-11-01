When you change your clocks, change your batteries
When you change your clock for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, Nov. 3, change your smoke alarm batteries. A working smoke alarm gives you and your loved ones more time to escape safely in the event of a fire. Nearly two-thirds of all home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm.
Firefighters recommend replacing any smoke alarm after 10 years and that you have the correct type of smoke alarm. Photoelectric smoke alarms are more effective at warning of smoke from smoldering fires, while ionization smoke alarms are quicker to alert you to free-burning fires.
In addition to properly installed and working smoke alarms, practice evacuating your home. Make sure that your family has at least two ways of escape from your home, including bedrooms. This may include drawing up a map to show both exit paths. Most important of all, remind your family that once they are out of the house, they should stay out until firefighters give the all clear to reenter. Go the extra step for fire safety to keep your family safe.
Eutimio Ortiz
president
Santa Fe County Fire Fighters Association
Santa Fe
Transportation lacking
It was with great interest that my husband and I read the recent article by Andy Winnegar in the Santa Fe New Mexican (“Transportation in Santa Fe region a challenge for seniors with disabilities,” Understanding Disability, Sept. 30). We currently provide services in the Santa Fe area for seniors and people with disabilities and want to address their transportation needs. Mr. Winnegar is correct that there is no public transportation for the disabled after 5 p.m. on weekdays and throughout the weekends. We’re in the process of putting together proposals to see if our company, Corazon Concierge, can qualify to fill this gap. Currently, Corazon has one ADA-compliant mobility van. We hope our efforts will make a difference. If readers have additional thoughts, please contact us at info@corazonconcierge.com.
Cathy and Chris Stoia
Santa Fe
Speak for the trees
Comment periods on the Santa Fe National Forest and Carson National Forest plans close Thursday. It is vitally important that those living in or near the forest comment so local knowledge and perspectives are considered in the plans. These plans will affect communities and wildlife for years to come.
Traditional and agricultural land uses, as well as recreation and wildlife, are all essential to New Mexico’s economy and quality of life. Forest plans need to balance these interests and must be informed by those most knowledgeable and directly affected. Find opportunities to comment on the websites for the Carson and Santa Fe national forests at fs.usda.gov/carson and fs.usda.gov/santafe. If you need assistance making a comment, please contact us at westernlandowners.org.
Lawrence Gallegos
Western Landowners Alliance
N.M. landowner rep
Santa Fe
Cruel tools
I attended the Aug. 22 New Mexico State Game Commission meeting in Santa Fe, and was so disappointed to see and hear that the commissioners are apparently all predisposed to continue to support and facilitate the inhumane and dangerous use of leg-hold traps and other similar indiscriminately cruel devices. From meeting privately with the trapping lobby to letting them participate in drafting the minor and insignificant modifications that are being considered, to actually telling the concerned citizens who attended the meeting that “the trappers are nice people,” and utilizing anecdotal data obtained from trappers in scientific-looking graphs and charts to propose that the populations of bobcat and other fur-bearing creatures are “stable” and not endangered by the no-limit licensing, the commission seems biased.
I thank The New Mexican for the clear and thoughtful editorial (“Trapping rules need to be strengthened,” Our View, Oct. 24), and I urge all citizens to send written comments to: dgf-furbearer-rules@state.nm.us
David Birnbaum
Santa Fe
