Dems are focusing on constitutional duties
To all of you who are writing letters castigating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for not doing their jobs and only concentrating on the impeachment of out president, please note that over 40 bills on every topic from healthcare to guns to infrastructure have been sent to the Senate where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sits on them.
It is not the Democrats who are ignoring what has to be done.
Bill Siegal
Tesuque
Protect, not destroy
The New Mexican editorial (“Boom times on the Hill need to be shared,” Our View, Nov. 10), was overdue but good to see. It analyzes the impact of the battleships full of money being made available to Los Alamos National Laboratory for projects and upgrades. You know, the problem is not the supercomputer research or the plutonium power supplies for space exploration or the research into environmental issues such as climate change or the jobs they make available for local residents.
The problem is “expanding plutonium pit production for nuclear weapons,” i.e., the new nuclear arms race. Who will enlighten them regarding this dead end? I know — rocket scientists. Obviously, LANL needs more rocket scientists. That’s who they should hire and for whom they should set up apprenticeships. They can use the new highway to commute to work for a better planet — one that they will protect, not destroy.
Barney Magrath
Santa Fe
Tapped memories
Reading about my godmother, Fabiola Cabeza de Baca Gilbert in Pasatiempo (“As authentic as it gets,” Amuse-Bouche, Nov. 1), brought back wonderful memories visiting her at her home on San Antonio Street. I have a 50-year old article about Mrs. Gilbert with reference to her book, We Fed Them Cactus, that tells her story growing up in New Mexico.
Carolynn Sanchez
Peralta, N.M.
Deserving of praise
Too bad the photo on page A-4, intended to illustrate the challenges facing the Special Weeds Action Team (“ ‘Medians represent the pride we take in our city,’ ” Nov. 8), included the sign designating “Living Water” as the organization that adopted the median. The inference is that Living Water is to blame for the problem.
In my opinion, the medians adopted by Living Water are among the best maintained in the city — they do a good job of balancing the lovely native grasses with a need for some tidiness. More to the point, Living Water should be applauded for having stepped up to partner with the Santa Fe Parks and Recreation Department to adopt medians. Most of the medians in the city have not been adopted. The Special Weeds Action Team should work to encourage more organizations to adopt medians — it’s a great way for companies to contribute to the community and get recognition.
Willa Nehlsen
Santa Fe
No exemption
How can we possibly thank Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham? She says that if Trump loses reelection, she’ll ask the Democratic president to give New Mexico an exemption from an oil and gas drilling ban (“Drilling Ban Proposals Divide Democrats in U.S. Oil States,” New York Times, Nov. 1). Too bad that if we get a president to lead us out of the climate emergency the governor will instead continue business as usual, continuing destruction of New Mexico itself.
Thanks? No, thanks. Leadership gets thanks. Cowardice gets nada.
Michael Keller
Santa Fe
Love native plants
From the picture in the paper (“ ‘Medians represent the pride we take in our city,’ ” Nov. 8), those “weeds” now designated as unacceptable to many are chamisa and native grasses: the very plants natural to New Mexico that are beautiful and need absolutely no care whatsoever, so let’s get rid of them and put in non-native growth requiring water, time and endless effort. Our newly designated Santa Fe, “mud town,” continues to be not up-to-snuff. Thank goodness at least the city got rid of those awful bricks once in front of the railroad station along with the dull dirt color once so traditional and popular here. If you don’t like the weeds, then cut them and let them grow back. Don’t pull them out and replace them with Kentucky bluegrass.
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
