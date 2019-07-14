Soul-chilling
The National Park Service, desperately in need of funds to restore national park degradation, had to divert $2.5 million to support Donald Trump’s military travesty on the Fourth of July — this from a man who did everything he could to avoid fighting in Vietnam. I support conscientious objectors, but they don’t send people to war, and they don’t demand taxpayers pay for military parades. Just think of how much good the money used for the parade could do for veterans, or detained migrant children and families. Donald Trump’s parade trumps democracy, decency and common sense.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Harris needs to tell the entire story
I agree with Larry Hayes (“Working with others,” Letters to the Editor, July 8). Sen. Kamala Harris of California did take a “political campaign cheap shot” against Joe Biden, blindsiding him. She was slipping in the polls and desperate to do something to change it. Her polls have jumped as she had hoped, and the money is pouring in.
It seems that Sen. Harris is suffering from a convenient memory loss. When will she admit that she lived in Canada for many of her formative years? After her parents divorced, her mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, was a cancer researcher at Jewish General Hospital and a lecturer at McGill University, both in Montreal, Québec. From age 12 to her high school graduation in 1981 from Westmount High School, she lived in an affluent area of Montreal.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Americans, beware
If we don’t keep warning of the danger, our national political situation will begin to seem normal, when it should never be. If this becomes normal, the United States is finished.
Donald Trump’s presidency is a betrayal of everything — everything — for which the United States is a country worth fighting and dying. This president has surpassed Dick Cheney as the most harmful subversive ever to tread on U.S. soil.
How did Germany, once considered by some the most advanced nation, become, in the 1930s and 40s, the most vicious state in the world and the greatest threat to European civilization? We now know, as we see the same subversion, perversion, cruelty, dishonesty, power-worship and moral wretchedness to which Germany was subject in those years. Mass murder of scapegoated minorities is not yet happening, but the systematic cruelty toward refugees undertaken by this administration is a step in that direction. Beware.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Crossing the line
I strongly supported Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem at NFL football games. More importantly, I considered it protected speech under the First Amendment.
Now comes the Betsy Ross flag sneaker from Nike, from which the corporation has pulled back after its spokesman Colin Kaepernick suggested it was offensive as it harked back to the nation’s era of slavery. Nike pulled the sneakers and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey temporarily threatened to pull the state tax relief for the proposed new Nike plant in Goodyear, Ariz., but later backtracked.
I believe conversations on our past are long overdue. Issues like reparations, statuary honoring Confederate heroes, colleges named after slave-holders and a host of other like issues should be brought to the fore and openly discussed.
But the Nike issue is over the line. I am not addressing the company’s corporate marketing concerns. That is their business. I am only suggesting that for the rest of us, there is a line, if ill-defined, and that Kaepernick’s and Nike’s statements and actions have crossed it.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe