Hooray! Democrats of yesteryear are gone
Yes, Robert Dobson, the Democratic Party of yesteryear has ceased to exist (“Voicing cries,” Letters to the Editor, July 18). The Dixiecrats are no more, and good riddance! They’re called Republicans now. The glass ceiling that Democrats had yet to crack is now being smashed by progressive Democrats. True Democracy is now on the horizon; get used to it.
It took 50 years, but I’m finally seeing the fruits of my labor as a Southeast Asian combat veteran with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces. De Oppresso Liber!
Robert Garcia
Santa Fe
Giving respect
It’s sad that when someone falters, there are many ready to kick him when he’s down. Such is the case with Sen. Richard Martinez. Yes, he was arrested and he faces a long and difficult road to make things right (“Senator in hiding should resign,” Ringside Seat, July 24). Some are calling for his resignation and claiming that he is hiding because he has not answered calls or texts from other politicians and reporters.
Sen. Martinez is a public figure and has done many great things for his constituents, has a good voting record and a better-than-average success rate in passing bills that he sponsors. But, remember, he is also a U.S. citizen and has all the rights that we all have. He has not been convicted of any crime. Maybe he is trying to deal with his reason for allegedly driving drunk or maybe he needs time to figure out his political path. Give him that respect.
Ray Flores
Santa Fe
Campus a gem
The midtown campus is a priceless gem that just needs a little polishing to revive its luster and establish it as our Santa Fe Community College for the Arts (“Eyes on land around midtown campus,” Building Santa Fe, July 14). All the facilities are there for an exquisite arts program — a beautiful drama theater, movie theatre, radio, movie and TV labs, classrooms and administrative offices and dormitories. All we need are our city leaders and the administrators to get it going.
With a little dusting and paint, this midtown campus is a gem of a venue that’s all ready for art students, teachers and professors and the enrichment of our public. Many of our high school students could continue their studies there or begin arts studies anew. Our local live theatres and museums, and our economy, would thrive even move with the talent from its students and professors. This midtown campus is a gem for all ages in the arts. Mr. Mayor, help us keep it for our artists in theater, cinema and all the other arts.
Tencha Avila
Santa Fe
Strolling Canyon
Thank you to the Tourism Department, City Council and the New Mexico Department of Alcohol and Gaming for helping the businesses on Canyon Road with the first annual Art and Wine Stroll. All of us worked very hard. For those of you who’ve been around the last 30 years, you’ll recall the wonderful summer evenings when people enjoyed a glass of wine and strolled from gallery to gallery. Those days are gone in New Mexico, but through the cooperation with the state and city, we were able to re-enact it for two hours on Wednesday, July 17, as part of Santa Fe Art Week.
Galleries are a major draw to Santa Fe, with most being mom and pop businesses. This was such a wonderful affirmation of support from the city Tourism Department and a very important and beneficial spin-off was the excitement of the businesses uniting to make this happen.
Aleta Pippin
Pippin Contemporary
Santa Fe