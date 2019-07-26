Diagnosing disorders is serious business
In John Rosemond’s recent column (“Autism’s classification hinders research,” Living With Children,” July 14), his main theme was that diagnosing kids with autism via the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders was nothing more than a money maker for the mental health profession. Somehow he feels removing it from the DSM would be a boon to autistic kids and their parents, only he didn’t say how. Then he went on to babble about the autistic spectrum and that that spectrum included Asperger’s syndrome, which he blew off as being nothing but quirky kids. Asperger’s syndrome was removed from the DSM in May 2013.
Besides being disrespectful to the therapists who treat children with disorders and syndromes, he is disrespectful to the children and their parents who struggle with their issues on a daily basis and the researchers who are trying to find answers for them. His dangerous lack of knowledge of current diagnoses is quite concerning.
Jane S. Weiskopf
Santa Fe
Nicer entry
Santa Fe has been working hard to promote the Santa Fe Regional Airport and two airlines now bring in thousands of passengers a month. Once here, the visitors all ride down Aviation Drive — home to junkyards, and trash.
Junked cars, destroyed mobile homes, piles of garbage, and weeds along Aviation Drive are the first thing visitors and residents see once they leave the airport. The message to our visitors is that Santa Fe doesn’t care. And I’m sure many visitors wonder what the rest of the city has in store for them if the road to the airport goes through garbage and squalor.
If Santa Fe wants to step up economically, we could start by having the city build a sound wall or other visual barrier to block off the junkyards from the airport traffic. I’m sure the cost would be minimal and the benefits would be legion.
Tom Ribe
Santa Fe
What a happy Fourth
What an incredible Rotary Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza. I had a blast. As official Ambassador of Pancakes, I want to thank all who had a hand in making Santa Feans proud to be Americans. It was so heartwarming to see.
Where can you go and see the city’s chief of police dancing on the Plaza to some awesome music at 8 a.m. in the morning, and the fire chief’s 10-year-old son conducting the band on stage — or the city manager enjoying pancakes with his family and the mayor mixing and mingling with the people he represents? We are the City Different.
One of my favorite sights to see on the Fourth of July are the American flags being hand-carried and those on the vintage cars along Lincoln Avenue and on buildings. It was obvious that the people were proud to be Americans, and living in or visiting Santa Fe. Thank you, Rotary Club of Santa Fe, for a job well done.
Joni Brenneisen
Ambassador of Pancakes
Santa Fe