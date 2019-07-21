Tenants should keep their gardens
It broke my heart to read Milan Simonich’s article regarding the Villa Alegre Apartments’s management ridding the tenants of their plants, flowers, shrubs, and more importantly, their dignity (“Seniors fight for plants, their dignity,” Ringside Seat, July 15). As stated in the column, nowhere are such restrictions stated in the lease. Perhaps, some good-hearted attorneys can do something about this, pro bono.
As a senior myself trying to make it on Social Security, gardening brings me peace, tranquility and allows me an activity that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. How could Monarch Properties Inc. of Albuquerque take away this small bit of pleasure and joy it brings their tenants, many of whom would have no place to go if they were evicted? Imagine being evicted because you planted flowers. The least they could do is allow the tenants to keep their gardens either in the front or the back of the units. Monarch Properties should be ashamed.
Ali Ross
Santa Fe
Yes, go home
What’s all the fuss about el presidente telling his fellow citizens to go back where they came from? People in Santa Fe have been telling me that for the last 35 years.
Thomas Bredenberg
Santa Fe
Repair the roads
We all know that the infrastructure in Santa Fe is falling apart and that progress is slow, especially regarding road repairs. The first mistake is the notion of throwing some asphalt into a pothole and saying it is repaired instead of repairing the surface below, which would more likely reduce the pothole reoccurrence horror.
However, my main question to the city is in regards to one of the most traveled sections of road in the downtown area — Paseo de Peralta — from Washington Street to St. Francis Avenue, and the off-shoot of Guadalupe Street past De Vargas Center toward the highway to Taos. These stretches of road are a dangerous mess. A few years ago, Paseo was paved all the way around but stopped at Washington Street by the Scottish Rite Temple. Why is this ignored? Is there an issue of “domain?” If, so, why is it taking years to settle the issue and get this main artery repaired? (Editor’s note: Maintenance of much of Paseo de Peralta actually is the responsibility of the state; the city has been assured Paseo is going to be repaired shortly.)
T.K. Thompson
Santa Fe
Distracting us
President Donald Trump is a master manipulator of media. Treating children and other refugees too harshly even for Vice President Mike Pence? A Mar-a-Lago party of only Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and 20 extremely young women? Another cabinet member gone? Create a diversion from this real news. Make your base even more likely to vote in 2020. Expertly “otherize” the opposition. Paint all Democrats with an anti-American socialist brush.
How many of us have similar stories from our family lore? My Irish-Catholic mother couldn’t find a teaching position in Ohio despite her honors college degree. My immigrant German grandfather was stoned in Ohio during World War I. How many more stories of racism do our brown, Black, and Asian compatriots have? It is an ugly streak in our national character, and Trump is using it to distract us from our common interests as Americans.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
People need plants
It was with real anger that I read Milan Simonich’s column (“Seniors fight for plants, their dignity,” Ringside Seat, July 15), regarding the apparently spurious “rules” being enforced by Monarch Properties’ on-site manager, James Edwards, regarding plants at residents’ units at Villa Alegre Apartments. According to Mr. Edwards, anything not planted by Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, the developer of the taxpayer-subsidized housing complex, is to be removed. Oddly, no one can find mention of such rules in examining the lease agreements for the apartments. Let us remember that these apartments have been built with, and are subsidized by, our taxes. Monarch is a private corporation that profits by managing them. Let the residents enjoy their gardens.
Terry Carlin
Santa Fe