I want to publicly thank the Genoveva Chavez Community Center for partnering with the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad to host the “Chanukah on Ice” celebration Dec. 29. We really love this awesome annual event, especially the music, latkes, doughnuts and ice-skating fun!
As a person of the Jewish faith who was born here in the City Different, I very much appreciate our diverse cultures and rich history. I’m honored when when Santa Fe and our Jewish community come together to support light and goodness, especially considering the epidemic of anti-Semitism that has been sweeping the world and the violence in New York.
Please speak out about it to your friends, your family and on social media. Most importantly, if you attend a religious institution, ask your religious leaders to speak out about it from the pulpit if they haven’t already. Your voice means the world to us all. A better 2020 to all of us.
Gerald Lance Bell
Santa Fe
Loved and remembered
The Santa Fe New Mexican will undoubtedly be receiving many emails from readers who feel that additional people should have been included in the newspaper’s recent article (“In memoriam,” Jan 1).
Carla Freeman, who died Jan. 2, 2019, left nearly $6 million to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, the largest gift in foundation history. Carla was born in Washington, D.C., but moved to Santa Fe years ago and came to love it more than anywhere else. Thousands of people here will live better due to her generosity.
Lloyd Martinez, who died April 8, 2019, also loved Santa Fe, his hometown. He was an accomplished builder who contributed significantly to Santa Fe’s historic preservation effort. He volunteered tirelessly at local charitable organizations and considered everyone, old-timers and new arrivals alike, to be his friends.
Both of these individuals left important legacies to our city that deserve commemoration.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Not forgotten
Gloria Mendoza, a well-known activist for the people of Santa Fe, died New Year’s Eve from cancer (“Local activist fought for native Santa Feans,” Dec. 31). She was a warrior woman like no other and will be missed by those who love Santa Fe and its culture and traditions.
Gloria fought until her last breath against the corruption that has had a strong hold on our beautiful city. She gave the people who were born and raised here a voice against those who came to destroy our roots, traditions and cultures. Many loved and cherished her and stood by her in many fights to keep Santa Fe what it is: The “city of faith.”
Gloria will forever be Santa Fe’s heart, and her strength and power lives in each and every one of us who will continue to honor her and fight the good fight for our city. God bless you and thank you, Gloria Mendoza. You were a hero, a warrior, a leader and mentor and we will miss you immensely. Que viva su nombre, “Gloria Mendoza,” la protectora de Santa Fe.” We love you and will never forget you or your love for our city.
Audrey Trujillo
Corrales
Genius and fan
Regarding The New Mexican’s story (“In memoriam,” Jan. 1), Murray Gell-Mann did not coin the term “quark.” He borrowed it from James Joyce, who invented the word for his portmanteau-filled literary extravaganza, Finnegans Wake, of which Gell-Mann was a huge fan.
“Three quarks for Muster Mark!
Sure he hasn’t got much of a bark.
And sure any he has it’s all beside the mark.”
Borrowing from Joyce in no way detracts from Gell-Mann’s genius. In fact, it adds meat to the bones of that old adage, “It takes one to know one.”
Tamar Stieber
La Cienega Valley
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.