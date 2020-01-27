Last month, The New Mexican featured an article about John Rizzo (“Silicon Valley exec eyes midtown campus project,” Dec. 11, 2019). Although I have much to say about helpful startup tech executives, I am more concerned with Rizzo’s partnership with Evergreen Development.
As I drive through the Pulte-built streets in Las Soleras, it becomes obvious that this was built on the insensitive, out-of-date thinking that had its focus on one thing: profit. This scorched earth, cookie-cutter design has been the bane of American development for decades and has been repudiated by city planners across the country. It is sterile and lacking in imagination in my opinion. Drive by yourself.
If this is what you want for the midtown campus, go ahead and fawn over the Evergreen Developments and startup artists of this world. I am not buying the faux buzz words such as “Innovation Village.”
John Urbanowski
Santa Fe
Sad reality over pasta
I met this man at a restaurant in Taos; we were eating mussels and pasta, a dish we both enjoyed. We started talking and sat for nearly four hours learning about how much we shared — he grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and I grew up three subway stops away in Greenwich Village; we knew the same restaurants, clubs, music; I immediately warmed to him. He was smart, educated and could hold his own in our conversations. Then, just about closing time, the inevitable came into our conversation — politics. I learned he was a Trumper. He went on and on, highlighting the president’s virtues. I knew we would never share mussels and pasta again.
I had never before encountered a true Trumper; I was not sure what a true supporter of President Donald Trump would be like. But, in a very few short hours, I learned. I drove home with a broken heart; it was then clear to me why Trump sits in a big white building, puffing his chest.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Shovel the sidewalks
I have lived here for eight years and this is the worst winter for snow removal that I have seen. I come from a snowy place, so I am not surprised to see ice. The surprise is that people do not clear their sidewalks anymore, and the ice builds up so that you cannot walk (which is my main exercise, since I don’t drive). There is no enforcement or fines for not cleaning the sidewalks.
This is a “tourist town.” The Railyard and downtown, bus stops and crosswalks are not even passable in some places. It is difficult to walk. I have fallen twice this winter on city streets — surfaces can be slick and/or broken. I walk on Agua Fría Street to town and it is just appalling, especially between St. Francis Drive and Guadalupe Street. We need to enforce snow removal on our sidewalks and spread more dirt!
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
