Recently, I was planning on a movie and a visit to REI. I arrived at the Railyard Garage at about 11 a.m., and it was closed. No one was in the booth, the light in the lane to the right of the box was red and the next lane over was blocked by a cone.
As you are aware, we have close to record numbers of tourists in town, thanks to the snow conditions at Ski Santa Fe. The businesses at the Railyard must have lost tens of thousands of dollars, thanks to the City Different.
Edward R. Brown
Santa Fe
Higher ed is bad?
If ever there was a telling statement about Republicans today, it was embodied in The New Mexican “Learning” section item on colleges (“2019 offered hard lessons,” Dec. 30): “On the right, a survey from the Pew Research Center found that 59 percent of Republicans and those who lean Republican believe colleges have a negative effect on the country.”
Is that because colleges teach human values rather than training people to be cogs in the industrial society? Oh yes, they also teach science, which might be another reason why Republicans are opposed; ⏤ 80 percent of them do not believe in human-caused global warming. Money, money, money.
Steven Rudnick
Santa Fe
Keep the roads safe
I travel back and forth from Santa Fe to Albuquerque daily. I am shocked at the way people drive on Interstate 25. The speed limit is 75 mph. Most people drive 80 or 85-plus mph. They tailgate other cars aggressively and after passing, pull back in too closely. I was taught to wait until you can see the car you passed in the rear view mirror before pulling back into the right lane. Even in bad weather, snow, rain and high winds, people drive too fast and put all of us traveling these roads in danger.
It is the responsibility of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety to safeguard public safety for the citizens of New Mexico. It is the responsibility of the state Public Safety Secretary Mark Shea and New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson to see that the speeding and tailgating laws of this state are enforced. Gentlemen, do your jobs.
J.W. Armfield
Santa Fe
Fleeing and accusing
I’m not certain which is more ridiculous, the allegations tweeted by a male campaign staffer that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham “touched his genitals” or the fact that you actually published this tabloid drivel (“Ex-campaign staffer accuses governor of sexual assault,” Dec. 28). You missed the real news story, which is that the accuser, Mr. James Hallinan, who says he is “currently on an undisclosed tropical island because he fears for his life,” probably will escape the criminal conviction that he deserves for making up this nonsense.
False allegations destroy reputations and lives. If someone makes an allegation, they should be required to prove it with evidence or be subject to criminal penalty. The state should establish a legal presumption that allegations are false unless proven otherwise. Allegations are a dime a dozen.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Job well done
There was a note tucked into my copy of a recent New Mexican. It was from John Muniz. It began by saying, “I have been delivering the paper for you for the last 25 years and now it is time for me to retire.”
John has unfailingly brought me a little piece of the world and, more importantly, a big piece of Northern New Mexico almost every one of those more than 9,000 days. In the dark. In the cold. In the rain and snow (like a recent morning). Clear or stormy, weekends, holidays and snow days.
I just want to say thank you, John, for your hard work and dedication through all those years. You have been a credit to your employer and your community. Enjoy your retirement! And start sleeping in at least until the sun comes up!
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
