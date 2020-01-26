There is another side to recreational marijuana that teenagers, parents, grandparents and the general public needs to know.
“Marijuana is a dangerous drug, especially for young people and pregnant women,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
It has been proven in states that have legalized recreational marijuana that youth use has increased. Do we want to legalize a drug that will change youth, babies and our state?
It is time to know the whole story, not just what has been told to us.
Judith A. Nowers
retired nurse practitioner
Santa Fe
Project run amok
Regarding the intersection at Zia Road and St. Francis Drive: The city is minimizing citizen input during the planning of a development that abruptly and seriously impacts density, traffic and public safety.
Already there are over 1,000 apartments units in the Zia/St. Francis area. What is currently being proposed is a large mixed-use residential and commercial development located on a 21-acre site at the intersection.
Some of the area residents have been invited to several meetings by the developer’s representatives and were told that SF Brown is proposing zoning changes as well as highway variances to increase building density.
The mayor and the City Council will serve as the “judge and jury” for the proposed zoning changes. We are left with no representation in a situation that has run amok.
City laws and ordinances need to change and allow for citizens to participate in the planning process.
Cheryl Gardopee
Santa Fe
Fair redistricting
When the 2020 census is complete, redistricting of legislative and other offices is required. The New Mexico Constitution assigns this responsibility to the Legislature.
The last two redistricting cycles in New Mexico have cost the state $6 million in lawsuits and, more importantly, a loss of confidence in the political process.
The Fair Districts for New Mexico Project, led by the League of Women Voters of New Mexico, supports House Memorial 8, creating a redistricting task force that includes legislators, representatives from the Governor’s Office, the secretary of state and members of the public. We would like to see both Democrats and Republicans support this task force.
In 2020, the League will observe 100 years of educating and empowering voters.
We hope New Mexico will help us celebrate this centennial by initiating a fair and transparent redistricting process.
Hannah Burling
president
League of Women Voters of New Mexico
Lamy
No taxing Social Security
New Mexico is one of only 13 states in the U.S. that taxes Social Security benefits. It is a double tax because we also pay income tax on these benefits every year. We need to push for the removal of this tax. Social Security is an earned benefit that we worked for years to accumulate and should be tax-free.
Go to www.thinknewmexico.org and visit the Action Center to contact New Mexico’s governor and some lawmakers to encourage the removal of the tax on our Social Security benefits. It is easy and very necessary in 2020.
Connie Coates
Santa Fe
Clean energy and lower prices
I am writing to correct a statement in a recent piece by Robert Hirasuna (“Time to come clean on New Energy Economy,” My View, Jan. 19). In it, he incorrectly implied that my company, Southwest Generation, asked the Public Regulation Commission to “halt PNM’s use of its zero-emission Palo Verde nuclear plant.”
With respect to PNM’s plans to buy 114 MW of capacity from that plant in the future, our position is that PNM must show such a purchase is the most cost-effective option for ratepayers.
This view is consistent with the position we’ve always taken — namely, that PNM’s purchases should be done through a fair and transparent procurement process. This is in line with state law and the best interests of PNM’s customers.
Southwest Generation supports the Energy Transition Act and believes competition is the key to bringing on carbon-free resources as quickly and inexpensively as possible. We don’t have to choose between clean energy and lower prices. We can have both.
John H. Foster
CEO, Southwest Generation
Denver
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.