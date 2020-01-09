Having spent too much time away from Santa Fe, I never met Rob Dean (“Longtime editor brought stability to ‘New Mexican,’ left behind legacy,” Jan. 6), nor was I familiar with his writing, much to my loss. But, just last week, one of his pieces (“New Mexico tied to a World War II Army built on brains,” Santa Fe New Mexican, Sept. 7, 2013) was forwarded to me through the family grapevine.
With a September 2013 dateline, it must have been one of his last bylines for The New Mexican. The article does mention and quote my father, Ted Kehoe, which is how it came to my attention, but the quality of Dean’s writing made me nostalgic for many great newspaper writers now gone from the pages of the press.
I had hoped to talk with Dean to give him thanks and to praise his work. Alas, it was not to be so. Sympathy for his family and their loss is paramount, but another loss must be recognized. That is the loss to our state and to journalism.
Phillip Kehoe
Santa Fe
Stop the manipulation
Your editorial about the University of New Mexico journalism students requesting records through the Inspection of Public Records Act infuriated me (“Asking for records is what good journalists do,” Our View, Jan. 3) — not at you, but at the chairman of UNM’s Department of Communication and Journalism, David Weiss. His efforts to control the students are disgusting.
What a horrible way to train people to inform the public and encourage critical thinking. I think he should lose his job and go back to advertising. Advertising is about manipulating people to think how you want them to think. Perfect job for a person with his attitude.
Georgia Roybal
Santa Fe
Need U.S. peacekeeping
People are escaping to America from their countries due to horrific safety issues — drug cartels, gangs, etc. — a colossal problem for the United States. So it is high time to send our troops to those countries to make them safe for their citizens to live in their own home countries safely. This would solve the undocumented immigrant problem we are having.
Tobi Wilde
Santa Fe
Cost of incompetence
President Donald Trump justifies his decision to kill a top Iranian military official on the basis that he means “to stop a war.” In the Trumpism universe, war is peace and freedom is slavery. George Orwell is spinning in his grave. Only one truth is certain: Innocent people will die because of Trump’s incompetence.
Mark Davis
Santa Fe
Heal thyself
For so long I have tried to understand Donald Trump; now I see the unhealed energy at the center of his dysfunction. It may have many origins, but fighting the unhealed energy as though it were actually outside of him, trying to squirm away from it, trying to ignore it, building walls around it does not work.
One way that does help is to forgive the mistakes of the past. When we forgive, we change the past. We can forgive both our own mistakes and the mistakes of others. Another way is to ask God for help, for a healing.
May Trump heal his inner unhealed energy, hopefully sooner than later. May we all have a healing of the unhealed energy inside us as well.
David Coleman
Santa Fe
Unintended consequences
Overheard at a Mar-a-Lago brunch:
The administration: “We’ve got to do something to get the press off of this impeachment thing.”
A diplomat: “Let’s attack Iran. I hear one of their big generals is at the Baghdad airport. Besides, they may be starting up their nuclear program, now that we walked away from the nuclear agreement we had with them. Anyway, they hate all Christians.”
Military boss: “I’ll fire up some drones ASAP. Bombs away!”
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
