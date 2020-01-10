Last year new gun safety laws were enacted in New Mexico. They involve background checks on purchases and removal of gun ownership for individuals convicted of domestic violence. Now the Legislature has the opportunity to vote in support of a bill that allows for removal of firearms from persons found to be dangerous (“Lawmaker to revive ‘red-flag’ bill,” Oct. 24). Known as “red-flag” laws these measures protect the public from fellow citizens who are an “extreme risk.”
The epidemic of gun violence requires that we take steps to prevent disturbed, impulsive people from harming themselves and others. Many thanks to Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; state Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales; and state Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque; and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for sponsoring and/or supporting this sensible legislation.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
Limited transparency
Regarding Milan Simonich's Jan. 6 column ("Senator hopes to unravel lobbyists' mysteries," Ringside Seat, Jan. 6) about lobbyists' mysteries, he laments that lobbyists "buy dinner or drinks for legislators at nightspots" where "[l]egislation is discussed in ... private settings."
I have been chief of staff, legislative director, etc. in the Texas House and my office was one doorway from the state representative's office. Lobbyists came to see us all the time in our office on public state Capitol property. We also talked as we walked from the office to committee rooms and outside the House floor. Nobody knows what we talked about in those situations either. We don't record our conversations and no one else but staff or other legislators are invited.
Prohibiting lobbyists from buying dinner or having meetings at private locations isn't going to prevent exclusive conversations and won't rectify Simonich's concern that "[w]hat's said leaves the public guessing."
Sure, you could have lobbyists disclose the bills they support, but everybody already knows that anyway.
Paul Kamprath
Taos
Bigotry it is
I take exception to the word “traditionalist” being used to designate churches splitting away (“Methodists in Santa Fe weigh upcoming split,” Jan. 4), while churches remaining are referred to as “pro-LGBT.” I assume all Methodist churches are “traditional,” and some are “welcoming” and some are not.
If one group is to be called “pro-LGBT,” one might more fairly call the opposing “traditionalist “ group “anti-LGBT.” Not so attractive a phrase, but truly more accurate.
These days when “organized” religions speak, the word “bigotry” comes to mind — as illustrated by the greater United Methodist Church’s new “traditionalist Methodist” denomination, which plans to “continue to prohibit same sex marriage and ban gays and lesbians from serving as clergy.” Not a good way to start a sad and difficult separation.
Dallett Norris
Santa Fe
Mayer remembered
I was looking through the Jan. 1 "In Memoriam 2019" feature in The New Mexican and found (or didn’t find) someone who really should have been included. Robert Mayer, journalist, writer and longtime editor of the Santa Fe Reporter died in July. He was a good writer, a wonderful editor and winner of prestigious prizes for his New York newspaper column. He should have been there.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Kudos to collaborators
I was encouraged to read the report in The New Mexican ("Speak up on methane emissions," My View, Jan. 5), about a successful effort on the part of "27 stakeholders" to produce a report about how to curb methane emissions in our state. This group included both industry and environmental groups. This effort was lead by Sandra Ely and Adrienne Sandoval, authors of the above-mentioned My View, of the state Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, respectively. My hat is off to them for this monumental effort for such a very crucial purpose.
Ann Wymore
Santa Fe
Lock him up
Once again we send young men and women to die overseas. For what? Impeaching Donald Trump is not enough. He's a madman. Lock him up!
Dave Gifford
Santa Fe
