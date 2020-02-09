For most Americans, Mitt Romney’s courageous decision to find a corrupt chief executive guilty of abusing his powers was deeply heartening (“Split Senate clears Trump,” Feb. 6). But for the current occupant of the Oval Office and his enablers, it was an act to be denounced as a betrayal of Republican values.
What this means is that those who are committed to excusing the White House’s misdeeds, no matter how egregiously they subvert our Constitution and sully our body politic, can be depended upon to remain subservient to their dear leader, even though he’s certain to be emboldened by their refusal to hold him accountable.
Tragically, the party of Lincoln now appears determined to redefine itself, and be perpetually defiled, as the party of Trump.
John F. Andrews
Santa Fe
Spoon-fed lies
I grew up in the 1930s and ’40s and even in the ’50s when patriotism was always a standard of living. Even before my time, as history teaches us, respecting our flag, especially during the Spanish-American War and World War I, was the thing to do. As a veteran, this is always of the utmost importance in my mind.
A fork in the road allows us to compromise and exchange our views. What we are facing now, for the past year and in this election year, is gloom. Our present leader has so many markings as a dictator. He wants us to swallow what’s in the spoon, and if that’s not available, one can always get the knife.
Our so-called leader has caused America to lose the clout we once had in the world. It’ll take decades to earn it again.
I’m not the only person who feels this way. I don’t like it.
Z. S. Goldenberg
Santa Fe
Gentle and strong
Gloria Mendoza was a courageous, strong woman who stood by her beliefs and was never afraid to tell people when she believed they were wrong. When she saw injustice, she was there to defend the wronged (“Local activist fought for native Santa Feans,” Dec. 31, 2019). When she saw her faith, culture and the city of Santa Fe challenged, she took a strong stand and was not afraid to face the assaulters.
But Gloria was more than that. She was a loving, caring person who also had a very soft side to her. Community service and volunteering were constants in her life. She didn’t brag about how she would give much of her free time to troubled students or anyone who asked for help. We should honor her memory by supporting and helping the poor and disenfranchised, and sometimes supporting the unpopular stance.
Teresita Rivera
Santa Fe
Efforts aren’t sufficient
During this current legislative session, it is important for educators and vital that parents understand some of the outcomes of last legislative session as it pertains to the Yazzie/Martinez decision to sufficiently fund public education.
First, the raise teachers received only brought our income up to 2008 standards and left little to no funds left to address the court ruling (“SFPS officials: Funding increase not enough,” Oct. 26, 2019).
Second, the implementation plan being worked on by the Public Education Department only addresses the four main groups of concern outlined in the case and not those students currently and neglectfully being educated by long-term substitutes.
As our Constitution outlines, children deserve highly qualified professionals who will “sufficiently” make sure our children are ready for career or college.
For too long, the state has violated student’s rights. If litigation is the only way the state will step up, then people need to educate themselves and show up during the session.
Anna Soeiro
High school teacher
Santa Fe
No-brainer
The city is spending nearly $250,000 for a study on the Richards Avenue extension (“City seeks input on Richards extension,” Jan. 2). Now there is talk of rerouting this road. The roadbed already exists; all that needs to be done is to pave it. Seems like a no-brainer.
Felicia Rocca
Santa Fe
