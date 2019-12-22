Dante, take note: President Donald Trump qualifies nicely for eight of your nine circles of hell (being ineligible for circle I since “Limbo” is the domain of virtuous non-Christians).
Circle II: Lust (Need I say more that hasn’t been said before out off his own loutish mouth?)
Circle III: Gluttony (Behold his heft except in matters cerebral.)
Circle IV: Greed (His greed towers over all as emoluments accrue.)
Circle V: Anger (Indicts as “human scum” whomever challenges his kingpin-like rule.)
Circle VI: Heresy (He is a living rebuke to the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount.)
Circle VII: Violence (Revels in inflicting pain and suffering upon the most vulnerable.)
Circle VIII: Fraud (His entire life unfolds as a series of well-documented scams and deceptions.)
Circle IX: Treachery (Betrays his presidential oath of office on an ongoing basis.)
Donald Trump’s wretchedness is replete with buffoonish histrionics, brutish and profane in its aspects, consigning our nation to Purgatorio for the duration of his tenure in the high office brought low. Will the president and his lockstep followers succeed in torching our U.S. Constitution? Hell no!
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
We are different
Often around the holidays, people get busy, tired, anxious and curt with one another. Not so this year. Everywhere we go, people are smiling, patient and kind to each other.
We believe the majority of us are tired of all this meanness. The whole world seems to be in turmoil. Our country seems angry and irreconcilably and unreasonably divided. Without even realizing it, the people of Santa Fe are rejecting this ugliness and maybe even unconsciously deciding to be extra kind.
Smiles, patience and showing kindness can change things and make us all better people. Thank you, Santa Fe. Keep it up and pass it on.
Tom and Donna Whitson
Santa Fe
Raise a fuss
Holloman Air Force base is trying to take over the Gila Wilderness and make it a living hell for all wildlife and nature lovers. To learn more about what it would become as a training ground, go to www.peacefulgilaskies.com, then make a comment on the Holloman Air Force Base site at www.hollomanafbairspaceeis.com/Comments.aspx —now, before the window closes Jan. 4 — and sign this petition: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/f-16.
There are other locations they can train for war that don’t do anything like the damage that would happen if the Air Force gets its wish regarding the Gila. Gila will be forever ruined if people don’t raise a huge fuss, like they did to halt the truck stop at the southern entrance to Santa Fe.
Elissa Heyman
Santa Fe
Can’t do job alone
I’m a first-year, dual language teacher with Santa Fe Public Schools, and the Santa Fe New Mexican online article (“Santa Fe schools to move specialized staff into classrooms to cover teacher shortages,” Dec. 4), really hit home. SFPS assigns mentors to first-year teachers, and the same day the article was published, my district mentor told me she might have to stop mentoring me (and eight other new teachers) to go into the classroom herself. I wanted to punch something.
My school has only two teaching assistants for five grades, and the administration is under tremendous stress trying to make up for gaps in our staff. My mentor is the only person who has come into my class consistently to help me manage students, reflect on my lessons and deal with the tremendous stress of this job. She is a big part of the reason I have made it through this semester.
Of course, I understand the urgency of filling teaching vacancies, but I cannot do my job without adequate support and neither can my mentor’s eight other mentees.
I’m concerned that if SPFS pulls support staff to fill classroom positions, it could end up creating more vacancies than it fills as under-supported teachers quit. We can’t do this job alone.
Ellie Stevens
Santa Fe
