The opinion piece by Margy Privett (“Don’t just thank veterans — support them,” My View, Dec. 7), is extremely important. I hope you noticed that federal funding has dried up and the Veterans Integration Centers are struggling to help returning veterans who are homeless. Had I not received psychiatric help after my tour in Vietnam, I could have ended up committing suicide while on active duty.
The anguish that veterans go through after being in a war zone is unimaginable to anyone who has not been there.
This current administration in the White House does not care about the homeless — whether civilians or veterans. They say they do, but then they quietly cut funds for programs that give a hand up like VIC does.
Your vote is critical to making a needed change to a White House administration that does not care about struggling people and particularly those who have born the horrors of war.
Col. A.J. Carson, U.S. Army (retired)
Santa Fe
Will Trump debate?
I watched the last Democratic debate of this year, where seven candidates were asked questions by PBS’ Judy Woodruff, two other PBS commentators and one commentator from the magazine Politico.
I decided if any of those candidates were nominated by the Democratic Party, I could support them for president.
Any one of them would be light years better than the current monster in the White House.
This made me wonder what a debate between one of them and Donald Trump would be like. I wondered if Trump would refuse to debate.
I am sure his advisers would not want him to expose his lack of intelligence and his lack of knowledge.
On the other hand, Trump is so convinced that he is a genius, he may think he could handle himself on television against anyone.
Of course, he would insist that the questioners be commentators from Fox News.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Uplifting tribute
Our own Santa Fe Desert Chorale did it again — an exquisite collection of Christmas tunes beautifully performed in “Sacred Fire: The Celtic Tradition.” The concert — and choral perfection — gave us a spiritual lift.
Music professionals from across our country shared part of their holidays singing for Santa Feans — a fine tribute to the work of director Joshua Habermann.
Linda Larkin
Santa Fe
No cooperation
President Donald Trump seems to think he can have it both ways. He declares the House impeachment proceedings a sham and a hoax while at the same time refusing the House Intelligence Committee’s request to review specific documents such as tax records, phone transcripts and to question certain witnesses, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security advisor John Bolton. If he has done nothing wrong, why is he refusing to cooperate?
Such behavior is reminiscent of countless mob bosses and racketeers, who when questioned on the witness stand took the Fifth Amendment. Could it be that President Trump does not want us to see these documents or hear the testimony of these individuals because the information that they would reveal would tend to incriminate him?
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
