The impeachment spotlight now shifts to vulnerable Republican senators like Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Martha McSally, R-Ariz., all seeking reelection in 2020.
On currently available evidence, the president should be convicted both for abusing his office and for obstructing Congress. He is guilty as charged. The man cannot distinguish right from wrong. His continued presence in the White House is a clear and present danger to the republic.
Republicans have argued that the evidence for conviction is inadequate.
But the president himself has prevented witnesses with direct knowledge of his actions from testifying and has denied access to relevant government documents. lf the Senate acquits after a trial that denies access to live testimony and documentary evidence that the president has suppressed, the American people most certainly will treat the proceeding as a whitewash and likely would penalize those vulnerable senators who allowed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to trivialize this most important constitutional proceeding.
Gordon Davis
Santa Fe
Progressively worse
Each outrage by Donald Trump and his administration numbs the moral sensibilities of the population, leaving it vulnerable to progressively worse outrages. And so it continues, step by step.
Distracted and intoxicated by fear and hatred, Trump’s so-called “base” welcomes these outrages even though its members will be victims as much as those they fear and hate; so do plutocrats, radical right-wingers, many corporate leaders and their political servants, all intoxicated by privilege and power.
If Trump is reelected, the immorality, outrages and cruelties, many targeting children, will get worse, until most working people and their children are fully reduced to wage slavery, hunger and environmental devastation. In such a state, the struggle for mere survival will render them politically impotent. I submit that all this fits perfectly with the radical right-wing strategy to subvert liberty, justice and constitutional democracy in favor of plutocratic rule.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Stench of injustice
While so much legislation is stalled in the Senate, Donald Trump’s federal court appointments continue to sail through.
This has been facilitated by the Senate’s changing the rule for consideration of appointments from 30 hours to two hours. So far, 29 have been named to the Courts of Appeals and 53 to the federal district courts. Not one is African American or Latino. In addition, he has named two justices to the Supreme Court, which could well have a 7-2 conservative majority before he is finished. (Remember former President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, who was not even given a hearing.)
Historically, politics have proven to be cyclical in nature. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that there will come a day when Democrats control both houses of Congress and the office of the president. Yet, federal court appointments are for life. This calls to mind the ancient English parody, “That whatsoever king shall reign, still I’ll be the Vicar of Bray, Sir.”
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Giving is good
Observing all the people on street corners asking for money, I do feel empathy for anyone that has to do this for whatever reasons, as it cannot be easy.
I, myself, would rather give to The New Mexican newspaper vendors who are on street corners in the extreme weather conditions, trying to make a living or supplementing their income by selling newspapers. I pay $5 for a newspaper every time I pick one up from these vendors. Just a thought for anyone who might want to give a tip to someone on a street corner.
E. Cordova
Santa Fe
