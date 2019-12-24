As a county commissioner, I take seriously my responsibility for protecting the quality of life of my community — and for my constituents, quality of life includes a healthy economy and clean air to breathe.
New Mexico has a methane waste and pollution problem, and it’s ruining our air quality and damaging our climate. That’s why I was happy to see the release of the state Methane Advisory Panel’s technical paper. It includes the input of a range of experts on oil and gas operations as well as strategies to reduce methane emissions and improve operations by detecting and repairing leaks.
The oil and gas industry plays an important role in the economic health of our state, but it must do more to protect the public health of our communities and future generations by reducing waste and pollution. A strong state methane rule is good for the long-term health of our environment, our children and our economy, and I applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her leadership and commitment pursuing nationally leading regulations to reduce methane emissions, especially when we are left without protections from the Trump administration. Let’s get it done this year.
Anna Hansen
Santa Fe County Commissioner
Santa Fe
Dems, do something
What’s holding back the Democrats, especially the presidential hopefuls? Relentlessly, Republicans Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others have accused the Democrats of being “do-nothings.” Have the Democrats forgotten that throughout the Obama administration, McConnell promised that he and the Republicans would prevent Barack Obama from achieving anything? And McConnell almost achieved that. Right now, there are literally hundreds of needed bills, passed by the Democratic majority House, that are sitting ignored by McConnell’s Republican Senate. It’s very clear who the real “do-nothings” are.
The Democratic presidential candidates, in particular, seem to be more interested in fighting among themselves than aggressively responding to the baseless Republican taunts.
David King
Santa Fe
Teachable moment
The “concern” about the impact of the Senate trial’s impeachment upon the next election appears to be assumed “pragmatics” over principle. With compelling evidence, say, that a child stole money from his/her mother’s purse, should the mother look the other way, or disingenuously deny it happened, simply to remain in the good graces of the child? Of course not. The responsible parent calls the child out on the indiscretion. Some call it a “teachable moment.” The impeachment by the House was a function of at least some adults in the room (and the State Department) refusing to ignore the evidence, refusing to look away. It is now the Senate’s turn. Senators admitting their bias a priori (e.g., Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham) should be removed as tainted jurors. And if the Senate trial leads to ignoring the evidence and a railroaded acquittal, there is Election Day. This may be our country’s teachable moment.
Michael Baron, Ph.D.
Corrales
Do no harm
The U.S. Forest Service refers to its methods to “moderate fire behavior” and “increase forest health” as a toolbox. However, the service’s toolbox mostly contains two tools — thinning, which means the removal of the vast majority of trees across large areas of forest, and widespread prescribed burning which means burning out the understory repeatedly.
This causes severe environmental damage, and research indicates such methods might not be beneficial in a cost/benefit analysis.
In cancer therapy, medical practice is moving beyond treatments that poison the whole system, because costs are often greater than benefits. Practitioners are developing much more specific and targeted treatments to impact only the disease itself while supporting the whole organism.
If the Forest Service holds the questionable belief that our forests are sick, then first do no harm. Don’t apply intensive and damaging fuel treatments. Instead, be light-handed and strategic, focusing on protecting homes and life.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
