What the Democratic party has become
Democrats Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro — at a time of incomprehensible tragedy and reflecting a shocking lack of integrity — blame Donald Trump for recent shootings, when their own actions are consistently divisive and reflect blatant attempts to exploit tragedies to their own ends.
I come from generations of Democrats. I wrote letters to editors opposing Trump’s election, but I’m ashamed of what the Democratic party has become. It has forgotten its obligation to represent majority views. It knows nothing but setting Americans against one another — exactly what they hypocritically accuse Trump of — as they pander to the-worst-of-the worst, deregulated national corporate media.
Kathleene Parker
White Rock
Mining public opinion
The mission of Sierra Electric Cooperative is to provide reliable, safe and affordable electricity to our members, now and into the future. Sierra County has a weak economy and a shrinking population. With the ever-increasing cost of infrastructure, the only way to maintain a reliable power supply will be to increase the cost of electricity.
Community leaders and citizens who want jobs and opportunity have been hopeful that the Copper Flat Mine project might bring good-paying, full-time jobs. This is what is needed to sustain our county, our cooperative and possibly turn our economy around.
I personally attended much of the hearing where New Mexico Copper Corporation provided extensive detail, employing professional engineers and scientists. They have experience in the design and operation of such systems of the proposed mine operation and detailed how the mine systems will be protective of all aspects of the environment.
John Bokich
president, board of trustees
Sierra County Electric Cooperative
Elephant Butte
Felt forced out
An art news item (“Santa Fe Clay leaving Railyard District for Banana Lane,” Art News, Aug. 2), appeared in the Pasatiempo. The item describes the owners’ stated reasons for their move out of town, including how “[Rod Andres, co-owner] said that the Santa Fe Clay owners felt forced out of the area by constant problems with vagrants, drug users, and other criminal behavior, and by limited parking and rising rental costs.”
How distressing. We have been patrons of REI, Violet Crown, the Santa Fe Farmers Market, the Railyard Performance Center, SITE Santa Fe and various other Railyard businesses during our 10 years in Santa Fe. We have never experienced any of the problems described. I hope that the Santa Fe Clay statement is not the last word you publish on this subject.
By the way, the Art News item following the Santa Fe Clay story was, “Violet Crown offers baby-friendly movie screenings.”
Phil Huston
Santa Fe
Action, not rhetoric
Watching the TV news programs as they discussed and discoursed on the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, I was particularly struck when Democratic presidential candidates, one after the other, used their TV time to “speak” to Donald Trump — to tell him what to do, what to say and that he should apologize.
The idea that Trump would even consider their words, let alone change his ways, is ludicrous. Their time on TV was a wasted effort. The target for their words and leadership is not Trump. The targets are Congress and the American people.
My vision of true leadership that I believe would make a difference takes the form of the Democratic presidential candidates voicing a unified message. The message would be a call to action. The United States is in severe crisis and we need leaders to speak out, lead the people into action. Time is running out for a difference to be made. Waiting for the national election may be too late.
Herbert J. Hoffman
Albuquerque