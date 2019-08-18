Trump increasing the national debt
The economy is in good shape. The stock market is at or near record levels. Unemployment is at close to record lows. So how is it that Donald Trump is adding a trillion dollars per year to the deficit? What will be added when the economy inevitably slows?
It seems unfair that we are burdening future generations with debt because the current elected officials, Democrat and Republican, can’t, or won’t, get the debt under control because it will cost them at the polls.
Graham Cawdrey
Santa Fe
Respect rights
If you want me to respect your right to an abortion, then respect my right to keep and bear arms. Remember, the misleading and misused “common sense” regulation can limit one’s rights in each case.
Michael Roybal
Las Cruces
Stop them
“Terrible things are happening outside. At any time of night and day, poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes … Families are torn apart: men, women and children are separated. Children come home from school to find their parents have disappeared.” — Anne Frank
The Nazis are back. It is time to rise up and stop them.
Stuart Barger
Española
Questions remain
The New Mexican’s story (“Company seeks $18M in bonds backed by city for food facility,” July 30), simply gives the reader prepared statements by interested parties. This project might make sense, but how do the industrial revenue bonds actually work? Why is a nonprofit lending money indirectly to a for-profit company? Does this allow donors to take a state income tax deduction for this “charitable” donation? Why is the facility is located hundreds of miles from the most agriculturally productive areas of New Mexico? Why do the new jobs require some public subsidy?
David Goodrich
Santa Fe
Support impeachment
I can understand why many New Mexicans are impatient with our elected leaders in Washington, D.C., not moving immediately to call for the impeachment of this president. The evidence and his inability to do his job are clear. I can also understand why Congressman Ben Ray Luján has not publicly called for impeachment. He knows that Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is working (most likely during this summer recess) conducting what Nadler himself calls an impeachment investigation. When Nadler completes that work in a few months, I have no doubt his committee will call for impeachment proceedings to begin.
Luján holds a powerful position in the U.S. House of Representatives. We urgently ask Luján to do all he can to support the work of Nadler’s committee and rally the House behind the impeachment recommendation when it comes.
Bill Dupuy
Santa Fe
Theatrically convinced
I recently attended a performance of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts by Robert Schennkan, based on the Robert Mueller report, beautifully presented by co-artistic directors Robert Benedetti, Nicholas Ballas and an excellent cast of the New Mexico Actors Lab.
Schennkan often writes political plays — like his play All the Way about Lyndon Johnson. Last fall, I saw his famed Kentucky Cycle, which portrays an American family, from its savage pioneer beginnings to the present. As the play progresses from the 1700s to the present, no one becomes perfect but everyone is somewhat redeemed.
I fear we’ve returned to those savage beginnings where violence begets violence and fear, prejudice and vengeance reign. It’s the ugly underbelly of this country that we’ve striven so hard to control and eradicate — and yet clearly haven’t. At the end of The Investigation, its narrator exhorts the audience to impeach the President Donald Trump. I was convinced.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe