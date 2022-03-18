Improve COVID reporting
There were 55 new cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday in Santa Fe County. The New Mexican no longer includes local tallies in the daily paper. We are inundated with visitors who are over'this disease. Well, it's not over with us.
This information is important to enable us to gauge immediate risk in order to tailor safety measures, like mask-wearing indoors. Consider our service workers who are forced to associate with these guests. Please resume sharing this information.
Steve Shaw
Santa Fe
We need to rethink priorities
The tragic accident of traveling athletes from Hobbs being killed in a collision reminded me of 1984 when novelist Ken Kesey wrote about the death of his son Jeb, a high school wrestler killed in a bus crash on the way to a wrestling meet. The event spurred Kesey into activism prompted by the circumstances. He wrote to best friends, for the CoEvolution Quarterly, to his senator and where ever and whenever possible. He lobbied for seat belts and adequate transport and for the welfare of student athletes. His anger burned through in one letter: "... The money we are spending for national defense is not defending us from the villains real and near, the awful villains of ignorance, and cancer and heart disease and highway death. How many school buses could be outfitted with seat belts with the money spent for one of those 16-inch shells?"
In light of current events at home, perhaps we need to reexamine our nearly $686 billion defense budget.
Barbara Belding
Santa Fe
