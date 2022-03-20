On March 2, hundreds of people were inconvenienced or delayed for hours on I-25 between exits 282 and 290. Vehicles collided. An officer was killed, as was another driver. The New Mexican cited the driver for “leading a reckless chase” on the wrong side of the highway. Did that driver lead the police?
In the 1970s, on a narrow downtown Cincinnati street, a little girl playing on the sidewalk lost her leg — hit by police chasing a suspect. I attributed it to white officers’ lack of consideration for the Black neighborhood. I now recognize a broader issue.
Over the years, has training and supervision of cops required macho chases? Being pursued by one or more cars with flashing lights and sirens invites a criminal to drive even more dangerously. There must be more appropriate ways to assure public safety and to apprehend suspects than reckless chases.
James Roghair
Santa Fe
What is Biden waiting for?
For months now, I have been reading and hearing this question from some of the best thinkers in America: When will Merrick Garland indict Donald Trump for unconstitutional acts while president? Trump’s actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection give enough cause to do so. (Or, given Garland’s inaction, when will President Joe Biden fire him and nominate a new attorney general?)
If Garland is struggling to put together a case, he should read this article in the well regarded British paper, the Guardian, by a prominent American constitutional scholar: “The evidence is clear: It’s time to prosecute Donald Trump” (Mar. 16, 2022). The article provides eight points that would shore up Garland’s case (and courage?), most of which the average citizen watching film footage and checking news in the weeks following Jan. 6, 2021 already knows. What are the attorney general and President Biden waiting for?
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe
Santa Fe can help refugees
Our world is experiencing a rapid increase in refugees. Whether from the results of war or climate change, the flow of people who have lost their homes continues to rise. We have been spared so far in Santa Fe. Our lives are relatively calm here in beautiful surroundings. That could change at any time.
Yesterday I heard a friend and her husband moved out of their comfortable family home and moved into their daughter’s house for three weeks to allow a family of seven from Afghanistan to live there while they seek permanent housing. She has the idea that there are many empty houses in our town, second homes that could fill a desperate need for temporary housing here. We could set a national example for accommodating new arrivals in our midst.
I know that change is often triggered by one shining example. I hope some people in Santa Fe will consider this good idea and put it into practice.
Mikaela Barnes
Santa Fe
Camps were in New Mexico, too
The reprint of the Associated Press story in Saturday’s edition regarding federal recognition for the Japanese internment camp in Colorado (“Japanese internment camp in Colorado named historic site,” March 19) unfortunately failed to include New Mexico in the list of states that once had such camps. The xenophobic imprisonment of over 100,000 people of Japanese ancestry during World War II was a profound violation of human rights and a betrayal of America’s very founding principles. Amidst this deep shame, over 60 percent of those forcibly sent to these camps were American citizens.
That shame extends to New Mexico where at least two such camps existed during the war. One of those, right here in Santa Fe, was where the Casa Solana neighborhood now exists and interred some 4,500 men of Japanese descent. With the worrisome rise in white Christian nationalism in the United States, we must tell the truth of our history, even as dark and tragic as elements of it may be.
William “Bill” Smith
Santa Fe
