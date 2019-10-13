Local, service-oriented business will be missed
I was intending to stop in at Empire Builders, but it had closed (“Empire Builders Supply may be reaching end of line,” In brief, Sept. 28). Seems like Santa Fe has lost a special place. When I first walked in there 32 years ago and heard most everyone, both customers and clerks speaking Spanish, I realized I was in the land of Norteños, foreign from anywhere I’d lived in the U.S. With trophy game heads on the wall and an extremely large snake skin hanging behind the counter, you immediately knew this was also the Wild West. It’s sad to realize that old-fashioned service, where the counter help fills your order and the yard help loads your truck, is no longer viable. So goodbye, Empire Builders, with a special thanks to all those who helped anyone needing building supplies for so many years. The Santa Fe community will not be the same without you. You’ll be missed.
Jake Barrow
executive director, Cornerstones Community Partnerships
Santa Fe
Ethical and thoughtful
About that complaint of Mary Salazar against Santa Fe Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil (“Whistleblower suit filed against judge,” Sept. 24): I have known Virginia for decades. I have always known her to be thoughtful and fair and to be a very principled citizen and public servant. I don’t know what is going on with the complaint against her, but I do know that she will treat it with the confidentiality that Ms. Salazar and her complaint deserve. That’s hard, because it means that Judge Vigil cannot and will not defend herself, but it is the right thing to do, and we can expect and will receive no less from Judge Vigil than honor and integrity. We Santa Feans are fortunate to have such an ethical judge as Virginia Vigil.
Mary Ellen Gonzales
Santa Fe
Service to others
The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in New Mexico in 1979. Forty years later, the 2019 annual national convention was held in Albuquerque. I was honored to represent the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. I met a lot of wonderful people from across our nation. During the welcome reception, I spent time with former Gov. Raymond S. “Jerry” Apodaca, and it brought back a lot of memories for me. I worked for the Commission of the Status of Women under his administration. I traveled through our state speaking to high school students about non-traditional jobs. We were funded through a grant from the governor’s discretionary fund which included a film made in New Mexico. What a great opportunity that was for me before I joined the Peace Corps. I feel blessed with the people I have met on my journey and I am thankful.
Doris Vigil McBride
president
Santa Fe Computer Supplies
Santa Fe
Made my day
I am an octogenarian who went to MVD Express on St Michael’s Drive expecting a long wait at 2 p.m. recently. I was told, apologetically, that I might have to wait 20-30 minutes. Fifteen minutes later, a young woman called out my name, asked me a few questions and in the wink of an eye handed me a new registration. As I turned to leave, she offered to help me affix the sticker onto my license plate.
I would like to shout out that my helper’s name was Antoinette Casados, the manager of the store. In my 25 years of living in this wonderful town, I have never had better service or a kinder store clerk. She made my day and sets the highest example for the rest of us to follow.
Leslie Barclay
Santa Fe
