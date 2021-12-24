Nobody wants surgery during a pandemic as a Christmas present, but my recent hip replacement experience at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has been outstanding.
From the extraordinary surgical talent and kindness of Dr. John Garcia to absolutely every member of the incredibly professional team of nurses, physician assistants, technicians, physical therapists and others who treated me with compassion, dignity and respect, [thank you]. It is incredible a hospital in crisis due to COVID-19 can treat a patient as if she were the only one needing their help. I am profoundly grateful for the experience and its positive results. I prayed for the best. God was listening.
Andrea Bermudez
Santa Fe
A slew too many
I’ve recently seen The Santa Fe New Mexican’s local reporters, multiple times, use the word “slew” when describing that a local bad person has either a bunch of other arrest warrants and/or gobs of previous convictions. These numerous references are, I presume, intended to describe a nonspecific, unknown number that is somewhere between ... I don’t know, maybe a dozen and a million?
What if the perpetrator was reported to have a “batch,” or a “cluster” or a “volume” of prior offenses? Or perhaps a “good deal” of them? What exactly is a “slew” anyway? Is it many? If it is, then just how many? Is it dozens, or only a handful? In a colloquial sense, the word “slew” is a lot of fun to use. “Boatload” or “passel” are fun words, too. But perhaps when writing about local criminals, reporters can go the boring route and simply state they’ve had “many” or “multiple” previous run-ins with the law, rather than a “slew.” Or maybe a “heap,” or a “fistful,” or “scads,” or an “abundance” or a “pile.” Hmm. On second thought, I guess maybe a “slew” will do.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
