After reading your article on how slow business was for City Boot and Shoe Repair and the repercussions, I rummaged my closet to do my part and keep this beloved business alive. I'm sure many of us feel similarly about the need to do all we can to keep many local stores going. But I've been surprised, as I try to patronize local businesses and restaurants, at how hard it is to tell which are in desperate straits and which are doing OK because they own their building, got federal funds or had a cushion.
The New Mexican could do the community a huge service by running a list of stores and restaurants in danger of closing in the next few months — verifying in the way you do with the Empty Stocking Fund — so patrons could do our part to keep those businesses in most danger afloat.
Rachel Kleinfeld
Santa Fe
It adds up
Another coronavirus bailout package proposed. A trillion year, a trillion there. After awhile, the costs start to add up. Who's going to pay for this? Already, the United States owes some $25 trillion in debt. Before adding to the national debt, decide how this will be repaid. Hopefully, not on the backs of future generations.
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Action, please
The president can't face reality. He continues to appoint "acting" leaders. He does not like to hear things that make him appear to be a lesser person that he believes himself to be. In other words, you can't speak truth to power. In the process of protecting his ego, he has done irrefutable harm to our:
• Intelligence efforts;
• Communications via the postal system;
• Political system by the stopping of the census; and
• Constitution by assuming the power of the purse.
We need to inundate the House and Senate with cards, letters and calls to goad them into action.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
Delectable and healthy
The Taste section on Wednesdays has been a great source of recipes to try. I am moved to express my appreciation for the recipe, "A damn delicious gem," posted July 22. It is easy, healthy, and mostly prepared and roasted in one sheet pan. We have enjoyed this several times now as the ingredients are handy in my kitchen. Thank you very much.
Margo Murray
Santa Fe
Missing coverage
The New Mexican printed an article announcing the virtual 75th anniversary commemoration of the Trinity detonation and the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings ("Peace vigil on Hiroshima bombing anniversary will be virtual," Aug. 6). Speakers for this event included Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe and Dr. Ira Helfand, co-founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Nobel Prize winning organization International Physicians to Prevent Nuclear War.
Considering the impact and importance of the nuclear weapons industry in New Mexico, with Los Alamos National Laboratory only 25 miles from Santa Fe, I was surprised at the New Mexican’s lack of follow-up coverage of this event. Both the Los Alamos Reporter and Albuquerque Journal gave significant coverage of what was said, especially of the archbishop’s support of nuclear disarmament and moral responsibility to promote peace not war. I look to the Santa Fe New Mexican to provide timely and yes, at times controversial, coverage of matters that are of deep concern to Santa Fe and New Mexico.
Karen Weber
Santa Fe
Those were the days
You don’t need to remember a password.
You don’t need to give away any personal information.
You don’t need to wait for it to load.
It doesn’t jump around on the page.
No pop-ups.
You can move on to the next article without doing anything.
I miss analog.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Make it match
On our mail-in ballots it says in the smallest possible print, that the name we give must match exactly the name that appears on our registration card. The slightest mistake and our vote won't be counted. Since I misplaced my card, I telephoned the Center for Volunteer Information — which sent out applications for absentee ballots — and was told that the correct name to use appears on the upper left-hand part of the prepaid return-mail envelope (where the return address is).
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.