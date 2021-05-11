A letter by Robert Kirsme, Ph.D. (“About those controlled burns: Listen to the science,” May 9) supported forest thinning and burning. It should be noted that Kirmse wrote a paper for his doctoral dissertation about the benefits of clear-cutting woodlands in northeast Brazil for grazing sheep and goats. When people sign their letters with Ph.D. credentials, it gives a distorted impression.
In my opinion, a person who has supported clear-cutting for grazing doesn’t have the ecology of our forest at heart, and I would not consider such a person an ecologist. Instead, here’s a link to an informed opinion on forest ecosystems: tinyurl.com/yyyyyn9h.
Carol Johnson
Glorieta
In praise of local food
Kudos to the folks at Reunity Resources Community Farm for all their great work, including celebrating mothers in style. Along with Rose’s Kitchen, YouthWorks and some energetic and friendly helpers, guests of the farm treated their moms to a delicious four-course brunch in the field Sunday featuring local foods. My family and I look forward to spending many days this year feasting under the giant cottonwood, selecting a bounty of the freshest produce and (anticipating no late freeze) picking from the numerous fruit trees. I encourage everyone to explore this community gem in the heart of historic Agua Fría. Slow down for a bit and let the bees do the buzzing around. Hope to see you on the farm!
David Sundberg
Santa Fe
Legal can be wrong
The article on abortion included contentious statements (“Abortion, communion confront Catholic priests,” May 9). Polls are only a measurement of public opinion, not a guide for ethical or nonethical behavior. Subjective beliefs always will be a crutch on which people rely, whenever their emotions dictate their behavior. Objective truths or beliefs rely on knowledge and facts. Years ago, people believed (subjectively) that the world was flat, and that the sun circled around the Earth. Regarding polls, Pontius Pilate asked the masses, “Whom shall we set free, Barabbas or Jesus?” The multitude clamored, “Free Barabbas, crucify Jesus.” The poll imposed death on Jesus.
The internet allows those who seek biological facts to assist them in finding facts and truths. Those of us who seek facts know there are objective truths available. The legality of anything does not logically determine whether those acts are ethical. Slavery was legal in the South for many years. Obviously, that was not ethical, and, in certain acts, resulted in the murder of many Blacks.
Charles Marquez
Santa Fe
Create a pathway
Last week, President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. While the country tuned in for his remarks, I was listening for one thing — a commitment to creating a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants in this country. We heard him urge legislators to pass permanent protection for these immigrants who have had to live in uncertainty their entire lives. But a president’s verbal commitment is not enough. Congress must also act with powerful leadership roles.
I have been working on this advocacy for the last nine months across the state of New Mexico with the Friends Committee on National Legislation, pushing for permanent solutions such as House Resolution 6, The Dream and Promise Act. Although there are many bills and many options laid out in front of Congress, partisan polarization has made it almost impossible to move them. I am urging Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Sen. Martin Heinrich to speak to congressional leadership from both parties about including a pathway to citizenship in the upcoming infrastructure bill. With only a majority vote needed to pass this bill, it is even more critical to be vocal and supportive now. This pathway to citizenship could be a reality in 2021.
Dayana Maldonado
Advocacy Corps organizer, New Mexico
Friends Committee on National Legislation
Española
