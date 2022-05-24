Flying embers on the wind can reach our homes long before the flames arrive. As so many New Mexicans have flat roofs, here is a simple suggestion to protect your home from a wildfire: In advance of a wildfire getting too close to your home, put small sandbags on your roof in front of each canale that drains from the roof. With a garden hose, flood the roof to keep it wet. When rains do come, just move the sandbags aside so they are there and available for the next fire season. This is a fast and cheap solution that could save your home. If you have other ideas, please share.
Emmet (Harn) Soper
Santa Fe
Support Romero
As a constituent of state Rep. Andrea Romero, a Democrat in District 46, I am proud to support her for reelection. I was disappointed to see The Santa Fe New Mexican decided to endorse her primary opponent, Henry Roybal (“House endorsements: Roybal, Herrera and Montoya,” May 21). He is being supported and endorsed by the National Rifle Association, the Working Together PAC (funded by Chevron) and Harvey Yates (oil magnate). In contrast, Romero has focused on and voted for measures to improve gun safety, protect our environment and protect women’s reproductive rights in New Mexico. At a time when we have experienced more than 200 mass shootings in this country, when climate change is contributing to our state burning and when Roe v. Wade is on the brink or being overturned, we need someone who is committed and has fought to address these issues. Based on her voting record over the past four years, I know Romero has got our backs. Please join me in voting for Andrea Romero.
Cynthia Feiden-Warsh
Santa Fe
A winner
I nominate Glenn Conroy for a Pulitzer Prize in the Editorial Comments category (“Mission accomplished,” Letters to the Editor,
May 15).
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
A fifth district
I have looked at the City Council redistricting maps and the article reporting that the city has grown by 30 percent (“New maps for Santa Fe City Council districts up for review,” May 21).
I suggest that instead of redistricting the current map, why not add a fifth district? By cutting down the number of people in each district, we could increase representation on the council. The city belongs to all of us. Why not make sure that all are represented?
Paula Sabloff
Santa Fe
Banner time
As the son of one of the numerous Hometown Heroes — veterans honored in street banners along Cerrillos Road — I am amazed these banners are so late in being displayed. I realize that it has been historically windy these past few weeks, but Memorial Day is upon us and it would be a great and honorable service if the city government, PNM and the others involved could put forth a unified effort to hang as many of them as possible by then. I am urging the mayor and the City Council to move mountains so this patriotic salute can proceed.
J.T. Sanchez
Santa Fe
Honoring heroes
I am the daughter of a mother and father who served in World War II. After seeing the moving tribute along the historic roads of Santa Fe to recognize the veterans, my family submitted our parents’ names and all the required documentation to be included in the city of Santa Fe banner program sponsored by the American Legion. My parents were long-standing residents of Santa Fe and were in awe of the way the city treated its veterans and were proud to have a national cemetery within its city limits. They knew that ultimately would be their final resting place.
In attempting to honor their service, along with many other deserving families, we have patiently waited for the raising of the banners that was to have begun in April. Now after many delays, I wonder what has happened.
I write to inquire about the status of the Hometown Heroes project who were set to recognize these 140-plus veterans.
Therese Gregory
Albuquerque