After hearing of monuments, statues and historical markers being removed in the middle of the night, maybe it’s time to start looking around at things that help bring us together and tell a story of what our city stands for.
For instance, look at two murals: one is the Gilberto Guzman multicultural mural on the old state archives building slated to be removed; another is the mural at the old Alvord school. These murals are important for all to see what a multicultural community we share and helps bring us together.
I wrote a letter in March (“Bureaucrats shouldn’t decide on murals,” March 19) asking our public officials to help support saving these murals. As of today, not one elected official has weighed in — just pure silence.
My guess is we should all get used to having things that mean something to our community just disappear in the middle of the night.
Rick Martinez
Santa Fe
Astute leadership
Stephen Garrett: In reference to your organization, I Will not comply NM, and the demonstration at our Capitol (“Group plans protest calling for Lujan Grisham’s removal,” July 25), I want to congratulate you on your good fortune having a governor in Michelle Lujan Grisham who will ensure that your First Amendment right of free speech will be upheld, and who has the guts to defend that right for you so that you do not risk being rounded up by storm troopers acting on behalf of the president of the United States.
Further, may I emphasize the value in having astute and moral leadership; my native Denmark was hit very badly erly on, when Danish skiers brought the virus back from Northern Italy. The Danish government, realizing this peril, ordered the country’s borders, all businesses and schools to close, everyone to wear masks and keep their distance.
The result within just a few months of this is that the country has reopened, including schools, and with some caution still in place, the Danes are back to normal.
Regarding your problem with your Second Amendment rights, I am certain that with the amount of guns floating around here, you will survive until normalcy has returned.
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
Shine the light
I am disappointed. The article, (“Feds in Portland may signal crisis for Constitution,” July 21) belonged on Page 1, not Page 3. We are a democracy. The Constitution prohibits the use of the U.S. military within the United States. Trump is getting around this by using officers from Homeland Security and other federal agencies.
If Congress does not put a stop to this now, we are well on the way to becoming a dictatorship. Presidential power is not, nor should it be, unlimited.
Peggy Medina Giltrow
Santa Fe
Weeding woes
The city of Santa Fe Parks and Recreation Department is one of the most destructive I have ever come across in my three quarters of a century living on the planet. Vegetation is cut down with either a weed whacker or mower to the dirt.
My husband and I have registered complaints with the department and were told they would check it out and get back to us (not) when all vegetation was destroyed except the invasive Siberian elms along the Montaño Street acequia. To compound the destruction of vegetation, the wood chips were piled on top of the remaining chamisa to kill them as well.
This morning I arrived, as I do every day well before 7 a.m., at Frenchy’s Field to walk my dog. The park was closed, said an employee, who was not wearing a mask. He did have a weed whacker in hand and was cutting off all the blooming Mexican hat, fairy wands and every other plant.
This so-called cleaning up is destructive mismanagement. My message is to stop this nonthinking behavior that is killing the birds, squirrels, rabbits and other living beings who also make Santa Fe home, since their food sources are being destroyed.
Catherine A. Haynes
Santa Fe
History lesson
About the time conquistadors and Indigenous ancestors were making early history in what we now call New Mexico, the king of France had a problem similar to one our own governor is trying to solve.
King Louis wanted courtiers to lay off the outrageous wigs and high-heeled shoes. Things were just getting out of hand. He issued what amounted to an executive order that said, in effect, knock it off.
The happy-go-lucky folks at the French court laughed and went right on with their expensive outfits and fancy Champagne. Their right to enjoy life was more important than any royal pique; the old boy interferes too much.
Then another royal writ showed up. “Prostitutes, thieves and moral degenerates are exempt.” Next morning, sensible shoes and rational hair everywhere.
Perhaps we can re-examine the rules trying to protect New Mexicans from the fate that has already snuffed out more than 600 of us. We can make an exception for mass murderers and suicide killers: You don’t need no stinkin’ masks, and you can crowd into any bar, restaurant or political rally willing to risk your own lives, all you want. As long as you stay 6, maybe 10 feet away from the rest of us sound citizens who just want to survive.
Don’t invite us to your funeral, either. Freedom to endanger others needs limits, whether it’s shooting, choking, drunken driving or homicidal viral hostility.
Bill Dunning
Eldorado
Vote strategies
There has been so much talk about mail-in ballots not reaching their destination in time to be counted, I wanted to share my way to vote.
For the primary, I requested an absentee ballot and delivered it to an early polling station where I knew it would be counted. I will do the same thing in November. At the early polling station, I was in and out in less than 5 minutes, and the only people there were three poll workers.
If you are concerned about doing that, ask a neighbor who is going to drop off your voted ballot for you.
Shari Hurst
Santa Fe
Save the gardens
Because the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill has been declared a “recreational facility” by the state of New Mexico and thus is off-limits, it has no income and is in danger of closing.
I would hope that people might convince the governor and her COVID-19 task force that this outdoor garden is not a large problem in the COVID-19 fight and allow the wealth of investment in our native flora to be opened so that it might continue. Losing the gardens is a possibility. That should not be allowed.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Hurry up and vote
The orange creature in the White House, despicable and heartless as he is, once again is causing more chaos throughout our country, now including Albuquerque, with his dictatorial sending of troops to Democratic cities. This is instigating violence of the first degree. We have a right to peacefully protest.
As any of us with any decency and common sense can recall visions of Hitler’s henchmen, brown shirts and SS troops beating, torturing and killing. It takes little imagination to realize that if orange creature’s family had kept their original name of Drumpf and stayed in Germany, they surely would have been best buddies with Hitler. His racism, white nationalism and heartlessness is dangerous to all of us and to America as we have known it.
How many more of us will die from COVID-19 before he is voted out of the White House? I wish the election were today.
Alexandra Rossi
Santa Fe
Wear it right
I was interested to read (“Finding Their Way: Some thrive, others struggle: Three Santa Fe businesses adapt to pandemic,” July 21) about how local businesses are slowly reopening and working to protect themselves, their employees and their customers.
But I was distressed to see the photo of Phil Temer, the piercing artist. While he was very wisely wearing a mask when he was in close contact with a customer, the mask did not cover his nose. To prevent transmission of COVID-19, a mask must cover both the nose and chin and fit snugly on each side.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides more information about how to correctly wear a mask. To bring COVID-19 under control, let’s all do our best to wear masks properly.
Pamela Harper
Santa Fe
