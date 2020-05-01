Lawyers for prisoners facing high risks of COVID-19 infection have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to order the governor to utilize existing statutes to release some prisoners to community supervision. The governor’s lawyers have objected and have stated, among other things, incarceration during the virus does not amount to cruel and unusual punishment.
I doubt the governor has had time to read the papers on either side of this argument. But given the excellent job she has done with COVID-19 in virtually every other area, I am sure she would recognize unnecessarily subjecting crowded humans in a cage to life-threatening conditions is cruel and unusual.
Let’s hope we can avoid the deadly clusters many state and federal prisons have experienced.
Mark Donatelli
Santa Fe
Living beauty
For some years I have enjoyed the medians on Old Pecos Trail between Cordova and St. Michael’s roads. These medians are a fine example of smart planting with drought-tolerant varieties and good maintenance.
They were installed and maintained by Living Water Landscaping Co. Mark Brotton and his team have done an excellent job. As with the acclaimed medians by the Capitol cared for by McCumber Fine Gardens, those done by Living Water are a good example of what works well.
Now I see that the signs crediting Living Water are empty. I understand new sponsors are coming. I want to thank Living Water for its contribution.
Jim Hays
Santa Fe
Staying safe
To be 100 percent safe and 100 percent protected, I agree that we should stay locked down for as long as it takes to make sure we have zero COVID-19 cases in the state. Yes, we might lose most of the small operations, the mom and pop establishments and restaurants, hair salons, and all manner of businesses, but we need to be safe from all harm that the virus can bring.
The good news is that the large stores will be much stronger when the little guys and gals are shut down. Remember too, that this is all President Donald Trump’s fault. Our governor knows what is best.
I’m just another American supporting the nanny state plan of full protection for the people and big stores.
Mark Coble
Santa Fe
Test of loyalty
In the pathetic primary campaign between Claire Chase and Yvette Herrell for the GOP nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, where each is trying to show that she is more pro-President Donald Trump than her opponent, there is one ultimate test: Who is willing to inject a disinfectant and take an antimalarial drug to protect against COVID-19?
Ken Costello
Santa Fe
Not at home
Yesterday, while retrieving items from my office, I tried to make a right on Cerrillos Road from Siler Road at 3:30 p.m. and there was more traffic on the road than 5 p.m. pre-COVID stay-at-home orders.
The message is that nobody is at home despite the governor’s illusion that her order is working. Two things: You cannot stop people from going out of their houses short of an armed guard at every residence in New Mexico, and people can always make the choice to stay home if they feel at risk of catching the virus.
Joe Gonzales
Santa Fe
Masks? Anyone?
Governor: As New Mexicans begin to resocialize, do you expect me to continue wearing my mask made from a Walmart sock or do you expect me to wear an effective mask to protect myself and my customers? Do you expect me to sanitize my hands and credit card-taking smartphone after each transaction?
I will not meet your expectations. For six weeks, I have twice weekly visited Walmart, Walgreens and CVS for masks and isopropyl alcohol for my spray bottles. There aren’t any and employees have no idea when supplies will be available.
It should be easy to produce these simple goods in quantities well beyond the needs of our health professional heroes in the “Greatest Nation on Earth” (“GNOE” or is it “GONE”?). So why for six weeks and the foreseeable future can’t the “GONE” provide us with these essentials?
John Scully
Santa Fe
Thank postal workers
The novel coronavirus has forced most of us to observe social distancing and to stay home. I agree that this is a safe way to protect ourselves. Our personal protection is our responsibility.
During this pandemic I see a good and important aspect of a tragic situation. People are noticing the good things people are doing to help others even though some of these everyday activities occurred all along. I’m speaking about health care workers, grocers, truck drivers, etc.
This is wonderful, but what about postal workers? I wonder what we would do without the ability to pay bills, to receive correspondence, etc. I plan to place a sign in my yard to show my appreciation to this fine group of people. I challenge all of you to show your feelings as well.
Maria Allbritton
Santa Fe
Drinking Trump’s Kool-Aid
I’ve said President Donald Trump is a reincarnation of Jim Jones and if he told his followers to drink the Kool-Aid, they would. I never thought he would tell them to drink bleach.
Camille Morrison
Santa Fe
Patient, beware
The antimilarial hydroxychloroquine has been promoted as the treatment for people infected with the coronavirus by President Donald Trump and others.
There is no peer-reviewed medical journal promoting this form of treatment. As an associate editor of the American Journal of Neuroradiology, it was my task not to accept material that had not been peer-reviewed. This process led to high-quality information being available to the journal readership, not word of mouth opinions.
Your readership should be sure that any medication prescribed by your physician is approved by the Federal Drug Administration.
Samuel Wolpert, M.D.
past president, American Society of
Neuroradiology
Santa Fe
