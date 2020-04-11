Former President Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that stated, “The buck stops here.” President Donald Trump should place one on his desk saying, “Let the states do it.” How sad!
Sam Pick
Santa Fe
Best president ever
A false narrative drawn by some asserts Donald Trump was slow to protect Americans from the coronavirus threat. Actually, Trump moved swiftly from the start, and it was China and the World Health Organization, not Trump, who downplayed the virus.
The first confirmed case of the virus in America appeared on Jan. 20. Like millions of Americans, I first learned of coronavirus when Trump banned flights from China on Jan. 31, wisely ignoring the accusations (yawn) of racism. That came only one day after the World Health Organization finally admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus. On Feb. 4, Trump informed America about coronavirus in his State of the Union address, which Nancy Pelosi tore up. Meanwhile, the New York Times wrote in its Feb. 29 editorial that, “There is still a chance that COVID-19 will be more fire drill than actual fire.”
The more I read attacks on Trump, the more I view him as the greatest president in U.S. history.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Keep ’em home
When my children were younger, it often happened that one child would come to school with a cold, then all of the children in the class catch the cold, and then many of the parents would catch the cold. Social distancing does not work with younger children. Until it can be reasonably certain that any child in a given class is not shedding the virus, the schools should stay shut. Open schools too soon and there will be a lot of orphans about.
David W. Geyer
Santa Fe
True colors
Republicans are showing their true colors by attempting to (successfully in Wisconsin) block mail-in ballots in primary elections. A reflection of their leader who doesn’t give a damn about the American people. Shame on you, Steve Pearce (“State Republican Party defends attempt to block mail-in election,” April 9).
Do not let it happen in New Mexico.
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
Store rules don’t work
Today, the 20 percent capacity restriction took effect at our local grocery. Sorry, but having to stand in line out front, waiting to be let in does not make us feel safer. In fact, we were quite comfortable going in and doing our own shopping before. We were able to avoid approaching and standing next to other shoppers while picking out and paying for our supplies. The only exposure bottleneck was at the checkout, which could be dealt with in various ways, like patience and timing.
Now, because of the line to get in, there are problems with not just distance but duration. There is a big difference between passing someone in the aisle and standing in front of them for five to 15 minutes. This added, unnecessary risk becomes even worse when all you needed at the store was a single gallon of milk for breakfast.
We felt much safer with the previous option, where we had control over the risk.
Richard Wood
Santa Fe
False equivalency
Clearly, Steve Pearce (“State Republican Party defends attempt to block mail-in election,” April 9) hasn’t been to a Walmart or supermarket lately. Their admissions policies are stringent and fair. It’s not a mob scene like polling places are, open for one day only. His opinion is duplicitous at best. If we had nationwide mail-in voting, we might know the true opinion of the populace, something Republicans seek to avoid, preferring minority and privileged governing.
Susan Munroe
Santa Fe
Golfing should be open
While I am fully supportive of the city of Santa Fe extending its COVID-19 closures through May 10, I am also in favor of city parks and trails remaining open as an “open space” exception. I think the City Council also should allow the area golf courses to open for golfers with the following restrictions:
- No carts; walking only.
- Do not remove flags on greens (styrofoam in cups to 1 inch from lip).
- No rakes in traps.
- Driving range closed.
- Groups limited to four.
- Clubhouses to remain closed.
It is my opinion that golf within these parameters would be safer than going to the grocery store or a pharmacy. Other states, including but not limited to Texas and Arizona, have open golf courses, recognizing that it is an important part of both mental and physical health. Fresh air, exercise and social distancing will help us through these extraordinarily difficult times. Open our golf courses.
John Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
Creative juices
Besides writing a poem, I’m a little bit proud of some of my shelter-in-place accomplishments (“In a crisis, get creative juices flowing,” Our View, April 9). Maybe on your website, we industrious bakers, gardeners, drawers and fence builders could display our projects. Maybe for a $5 contribution to the Santa Fe Community Foundation.
Kimberly MacLoud
Santa Fe
