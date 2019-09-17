I am appalled that a court would grant Malcolm Torres, a domestic partner with a record of physical and verbal abuse, temporary co-custody of two young children no matter that the couple agreed to such terms (“Few answers in Española girl’s death,” Sept. 13). This is a case where a guardian ad litem might have advocated for the well-being of the two children. This is a clear example of lax judicial oversight. Also, the fact that this 5-year-old had not attended school for the entire week prior to her disappearance speaks to further family dysfunction.
Are there no school procedures in place to track down the reason for such an extended absence? Might this tragedy have been avoided if institutional safeguards had interceded at critical junctures before her lifeless body was pulled from the Rio Grande? Too many adults failed Renezmae Calzada during her short life; justice must not fail her in death.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Serna undeserving
Many thanks to Milan Simonich for his recent columns focusing attention on the races for district attorney and U.S. Congress. Our current district attorney, Marco Serna, has proven so inept that he could not run for reelection because of his indefensible record (“Court boxes out Serna; Scott Fuqua enters race for DA,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 30).
We have been fortunate to have had both Sen. Tom Udall and Ben Ray Luján as our representatives in D.C. in recent years. Let’s continue to send worthy individuals to Congress, whose reputations for honesty and hard work will reflect well on the voters of New Mexico.
Valerie Frost
Santa Fe
Path to understanding
Some clarification is needed regarding your editorial on the pre-Fiesta procession (“At Fiesta, let’s unite as one Santa Fe,” Our View, Sept. 6) and an article on the killing of bison in Yellowstone (“Squirrels, bees could get aid but not bison,” Sept. 6). Absent (the clarifications) one might believe the subjects are almost innocuous.
The editorial refers to the statue of Mary, carried in procession each year, as La Conquistadora and Our Lady of Peace (designated by Archbishop Sanchez in 1992). “La Conquistadora” translates as “The Conqueror” and not Our Lady of Peace. Diego de Vargas carried the statue as La Conquistadora, aiding in the goal of defeating the Pueblos, period. If the the revamped procession is truly a message of peace, then the name La Conquistadora should be expunged.
The article on the bison refers to the “overhunting” in the 1800s that almost eradicated them. The bison were not overhunted but rather systematically decimated in the effort to starve out and destroy the culture of the Plains Indians. This was another blow to the indigenous peoples. Let’s be honest about our past, as that is the only path to understanding, restitution and reconciliation.
Brian O’Keefe
Santa Fe
Bees, please
I am writing to ask you to please write an article about the critical situation with our bees. Most of my friends who keep bees say they are dying off, and they don’t know what is causing it. We know our pesticides and climate change are adversely affecting them, but this is dire, and we must do something. If the bees die, we die. It is that simple. Please give attention to this.
Rita Glasscock
Santa Fe