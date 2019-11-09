In lieu of the court dismissing the charges against the rogue trapper for illegally trapping in Santa Cruz Lake Recreation area, I and the New Mexico Trappers Association board of directors would like to let you know our feelings on this (“Coalition puts out online map of illegal trapping in N.M.,” Nov. 5).
We never have and never will condone illegal or unethical trapping. The 99 percent of legal trappers in New Mexico have suffered greatly because of the 1 percent of people with no regard for ethics, laws or the well-being of fur-bearers in our state. We are disappointed in the dismissal of these charges, and once again, we are the ones to suffer. The NMTA has strongly encouraged the commission to direct the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to pursue aggressively refiling charges and to seek a successful prosecution of this case. To learn more about us, go to nmtrappers.com.
Chance Thedford
president, New Mexico Trappers Association
Las Cruces
Leg traps barbaric
I am disgusted and angered that in 2019 there is even a debate about leg traps for wild animals. How anyone can treat other living creatures like this and sleep at night is unbelievable to me. These practices are barbaric. The State Game Commission must stop this practice. Trappers seek personal financial gain on our public lands at the expense of our innocent and beautiful creatures. These creatures play an important part in the ecosystem, and those who seek to kill for profit must be taught a civics lesson in the sanctity of life and be stopped. Please contact the state game commissioners at wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/meet-the-commissioners.
Lorna Dyer
Santa Fe
Kindness lives
On a recent Sunday, I was at El Gancho Fitness Swim and Racquet Club, and I lost my wallet. This was very troubling, for I had cash, my credit and debit cards, and ID in the wallet. I was shocked to learn the following day, under the cold snow, it was found. My wallet was returned to my home, with all of its contents intact and my accounts untouched. This was a considerable gesture of kindness, and I deeply appreciate the finder’s choice to do the right thing. It is not common these days. I would like to thank you and assure you I will pay it forward.
Santiago Lucero
Santa Fe
Follow the law
At this time of tumultuous information overload, I wish to remind all U.S. senators that one “shall” in Article II of the U.S. Constitution states that the president shall take care that the laws will be faithfully executed. Maybe the president does not understand the meaning of “faithfully executed.” The House and Senate both need to tell the president that the meaning is not to extirpate the laws, but to make sure that the laws are followed. Maybe we should take care that a nominee have basic literacy skills before a national political party forwards an entity as the best representative of all of our hopes and aspirations.
Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
No hacks, please
In May 1997, I, a lifelong Democrat, voted for the Green Party candidate in the special election for the 3rd Congressional District seat because my party had nominated a poorly qualified political hack for that seat. I was dismayed when that seat went to a Republican for the first (and only) time in the history of the district. Call me a slow learner, but even against a Republican Party that has shed its embarrassment of — and is instead embracing — its racism and misogyny, I will not vote for Marco Serna should he receive my party’s nomination for Congress. His ineptitude as district attorney of Santa Fe is the driving factor in my decision, but the pathetic ad described in The New Mexican (“Serna mounts attacks on Plame in new video,” Oct. 10) furthers my resolve; it is cheap, juvenile and mirrors tactics used by those who disgrace themselves by aligning with the current president.
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Please send postcards
I am a fifth grade student at Rain Intermediate in Emory, Texas. We studied about Christopher Columbus and would like to discover more about America, too. I am asking your readers to send postcards or letters so I can learn more about your city. I thank you in advance as we look forward to studying more about our country.
Please send postcards or letters to: ALM, c/o Mrs. Jones’ class, Rains Intermediate, P.O. Box 247, Emory, Texas, 75440.
ALM
fifth grader, Rains Intermediate
Emory, Texas
