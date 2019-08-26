President Donald Trump, in his creative and destructive way, has now made it possible for the purchase of American public lands by interested individuals — for his buddies to continue raping our natural resources. Perhaps Americans will soon see oil wells in Yellowstone National Park or mining activities ripping up Yosemite National Park. To say that is impossible is to not fully confront the wickedness Trump and his Republican disciples have been spewing upon us for over two years.
Americans sit back and generally can’t be bothered since they are getting ready for the approaching NFL season. Purposeful diversion from the reality of the destruction of this country, both morally and physically, just doesn’t fit in with our chosen lives of entertainment pursuit. This country has gone completely insane. As I have said many times, we get what we have earned.
Howard Bleicher
Santa Fe
People power
For most, anxieties weighing on our daily conscience don’t include speculations about whether our electric utility is scamming us on our bill. Unfortunately, while New Mexicans are focused on the demands of daily life, Public Service Company of New Mexico is devising strategies to exploit people by squeezing the greatest profit possible out of our electricity bills. The Santa Fe City Council is considering a resolution to protect us from this greed, and the council needs our vocal support.
Join me Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the City Council meeting to thank Councilor Renee Villarreal and and ask other councilors to join in the call for New Mexicans to be held harmless from PNM’s imprudent nuclear investment. Let’s make bold commitments to feasible renewable energy sources instead. In this community, elected officials are accessible and responsive to our voices. We have more power than we know!
Dana Greenblatt
Santa Fe
Keen observer
Steve Terrell’s account of Roque Garcia (“Uneasy on the Plaza,” Roundhouse Roundup, Aug. 18) is spot on. Roque has been a summertime historical component to our well-being on the Plaza. Roque’s connection to people makes him a keen observer, and if he says, “Everything has changed here in Santa Fe,” I believe him.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Message for Trump
It’s the guns, stupid!
Edward T. Stein
Santa Fe
Lead, don’t follow
I worked for a CEO of a large company some years ago, and he said to me, “I used to think we should elect politicians who would lead the parade that the people would follow; now I know the people should lead the parade, and the politicians will follow.” Now, people, now.
J.L. Murphy
Santa Fe
Winning strategy
Unprecedented habitat destruction threatens most species on Earth, including humans. The collapse of insect populations threatens our ability to produce food; extreme weather driven by climate disruption threatens us with fire and floods. There already are climate refugees. Organized societies may not survive.
Donald Trump’s presidency is disastrous, but we don’t need an election where he’s the central issue. He wants that. He’s a distraction. The whole world could lose. “Moderate” corporate Democrats are only moderately better than Trump on climate issues. Corporations exert hegemony over our personal, economic and societal lives.
What’s beneficial for corporations doesn’t always intersect with what’s beneficial for society. A Democrat who addresses corporate power and tackles climate disruption would make Trump irrelevant. That’s a winning strategy.
Shel Neymark
Embudo