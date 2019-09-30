I am disappointed by our senators’ enthusiastic support of nuclear weapons proliferation and their glad acceptance of billions of dollars from the federal government to this end. Our senators and other elected representatives need to show us by their actions and budget priorities that they value the people of New Mexico — and its air, land and water. Let our state be known for clean energy and for being the best place to live — not as the leader in plutonium pit and nuclear waste production.
Carol Madley
Santa Fe
Mixing message
It is ironic that Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., would sign on to the Green New Deal while enshrining into statute with South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham the production of a minimum of 80 plutonium pits (the triggers for nuclear weapons) per year at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Savannah River National Laboratory. The carbon footprint of such a colossal project for an arms race that harkens back to the Soviet era seems completely out of step with reducing carbon emissions and renewable energy job creation. As Greta Thunberg so eloquently declared before the United Nations, “How dare you?”
Marita Prandoni
Santa Fe
Time to panic
There is very little happening to prevent a global climate crisis. Why are our elected officials not getting behind this now? People are demonstrating worldwide on this issue, yet no one seems to pay very much attention. To quote Greta Thunberg, “We should not be hoping, we should be panicking.”
Environmental protection laws need to be made — and followed. Fossil fuels need to stay in the ground. There is a lot of money to be made in alternative energy systems. The oil industry will leave us with a mess when they are done sucking the ground empty.
What will we tell our children and grandchildren when they ask why nothing was done? We need to change our whole culture, change the way we live and reevaluate what is important. Not a small feat but absolutely necessary.
Walter Thommes
Santa Fe
Who comes first
The worldwide nationalistic propaganda President Donald Trump was promoting in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 24 was laced with falsehoods that will undoubtedly energize his supporters. He condemned the Chinese for doing the very things for their country that he says he is doing for the United States regarding trade, currency, etc. It is hypocritical in the extreme. It’s time for Trump to actually put the American people ahead of his own interests. Until then, his words will remain empty.
Michael Lowery
Silver City
Thanks to Pojoaque
My wife, Judy, and I wish to commend the responders of the Pojoaque Volunteer Fire Department. On a recent Friday, around 10:30 a.m., Judy tried to open a stuck gate at our home with her arms full. She fell hard on concrete, dislocating her shoulder and causing a hairline fracture. The pain was extreme.
The Pojoaque Volunteer Fire Department responded — compassionate, comforting and competent. They lifted her onto a gurney with a minimum of pain. They called the nearest hospital, discovered that it did not have an orthopedist on duty, and took her to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I did not get most of their names, but the paramedic was Salvatore Caputo, the key responder who did a fantastic job. They all are to be commended.
Devin Bent
Santa Fe