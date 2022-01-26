I am a teacher who retired this past January. It was not my plan, but my health and job requirements necessitated that action. It was to my dismay I learned from the Educational Retirement Board that I am banned from even volunteering in my old school for 90 days. Yet, last week, our governor called upon the National Guard and others to help in the classroom.
Our teachers certainly need the help, but from experience, I know that bringing inexperienced individuals into a classroom can bring more work for a teacher. Wouldn’t it be better if experienced teachers like me were given dispensation to return to their former school and volunteer or perhaps even get paid to work part-time? Put some restrictions on the number of days and such, but allow me to go back into my school where I can help with the social and emotional well-being of my former students and give support to the staff.
This is a relatively simple change that is justified given the pandemic.
Laureen Pepersack
Santa Fe
Unnecessary restrictions
What a surprise. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham forces what I believe are absurd "safety" mandates on New Mexicans and then boasts about $1 billion in additional revenue resulting from those dollars — fake money since the federal government continues to print money at a staggering rate (causing record inflation) and uses fear as justification for this fiduciary irresponsibility. The governor can keep her billions if her cronies keep off my face.
Jordan Garrick
Stanley
Guarantee voting rights
The GOP has a new pitch: A special police force for voter fraud. Gosh and golly, who would have thought that this wonderful idea would be proposed by the GOP, but actually, who else? After all, they seem to know more about this kind of fraud than anybody.
Of course, "voter fraud" is a two-way street: There are the frauds that individual voters commit at the ballot box (like that fellow who voted for his dead wife last election), but from all available information those kinds of frauds are rare and pretty well in hand. It is the other kind, the kind committed against legitimately registered voters, that needs to be strongly policed. It seems to me that "equality of access" and "equality of treatment" are part of the basic promise of the right to vote.
Dallett Norris
Santa Fe
Excellent care
In the 11 years I’ve lived in Santa Fe, I’ve come to love many features of our city; one of those is Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. For a variety of reasons, I’ve seen more than my share of its facilities, physicians and staffers. I’ve never appreciated it more than this past week as I’ve needed treatment for COVID-19. I’m what’s called a breakthrough case, as I’m fully vaccinated and boosted but contracted it anyway.
I went to the ER for monoclonal antibody treatment. Frankly I dreaded it because I know how overworked and stressed medical workers are right now, and I assumed it could be an unpleasant encounter. I was so wrong.
The receptionist efficiently directed me away from the waiting area and into a special COVID-19 treatment area. The man overseeing the treatments was friendly, patient and warm. He clearly explained the procedures. The physician supervising the procedures was professional and patient with everyone’s fears and questions. The next day I was surprised to get a follow-up call from a staffer who questioned me in depth about my condition and offered solid answers and guidance and invited a call back if I needed more information.
Believe me: Having COVID-19 — even with the benefits of being vaccinated — is no fun. It is a great comfort knowing we can rely on dedicated, professional caregivers at Christus, even during the extraordinary stresses of a pandemic.
Karen Foss
Santa Fe
Tell us why
Has anyone else’s gas bill gone up 40 percent to 50 percent? Mine went up 40 percent and my neighbors, 50 percent. I have contacted the New Mexico Gas Co., the Public Regulation Commission and my state senator, etc.
I was told by the PRC that our bills went up because the company had purchased more expensive gas from Texas. I would like a satisfactory answer to why my gas bill went up.
Kathleen Reyes
Santa Fe
