When Michaelann Perea died, we felt a deep, heartbreaking loss (“ ‘She just put a smile on your face whenever you saw her’: Colleagues remember Michaelann Perea,” Sept. 9). Michaelann joined the Santa Fe Children’s Museum board in 2017, bringing camaraderie, kindness and professionalism to the museum. As a mom to three kids, a dedicated wife and a successful professional, she never seemed to run out of energy, or more importantly, compassion for others.
While on the board at the Children’s Museum, she was influential in raising awareness for exhibits and programs, including her recent work in partnership with the Rotary of Santa Fe, launching a new mobile museum, in bringing outreach and services to kids and families across New Mexico. Back in June, we all got together as a board to celebrate our accomplishments. That evening, Michaelann posted a picture on her Instagram (so appropriately named the dancing dove), saying: “Thankful for good friends who show up for you. I love the work that we do for Santa Fe but I am even more thankful for the friends and ‘family’ that I have gained throughout the years. I am so proud to serve with all of you.”
We are so grateful to call you family, Michaelann. May your shining light continue to inspire all of us to reach out, serve others and make the world a better place.
Caitlin Brodsky, board president
Sharon Woods, president emeritus
Hannah Hausman, executive director
Santa Fe
Preserve the beauty
What will be the fate of the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor? As Robert Josephs pointed out in his letter (“Evaluate scenic corridor before zone change,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 14), the city plan of 1999 designated that stretch of land as an “important, unspoiled entry” to Santa Fe. How can such a careful decision be casually overthrown? Impressions matter. Isn’t it important to provide visitors a sweeping view of the mountains that surround us, an unblemished prospect of our New Mexican skies and a fresh, nature-filled introduction to our city? These things matter as much now as they did in 1999. Once the scenic corridor is compromised, its beauty will be gone forever.
Elaine Pinkerton Coleman
Santa Fe
Don’t get one
With all commotion about abortion going on, I am reminded of a bumper sticker a co-worker once had prominently displayed on his vehicle: Against abortion? Don’t get one! ’Nuff said.
Kelvin Smith
Española
Apologize
I was appalled by Milan Simonich’s recent article (“Native groups hope to nullify 2-year-old election result,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 12) about the suit brought by three Indigenous groups against the constitutional amendment that converted the Public Regulation Commission from an elected body of five commissioners representing districts to an appointed body of three representing no districts. Calling these Indigenous groups and peoples whiners in the first two sentences, as well as complainers (paragraph nine) is erroneous and at times nonsensical (as in associating the destruction of the Soldiers’ Monument to the vote on the constitutional amendment three weeks later. What?). This reader expects an apology from the author to our Indigenous citizens who have borne the brunt of our misguided energy policies; and the rest of us, too.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
Issue, not dollars
Rather than reporting who the biggest fundraisers are between Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham (“Ronchetti claims bigger share of N.M. campaign contributions,” Sept. 14), it would be much better if this newspaper devoted this space to report on what these candidates would be doing for the state of New Mexico if elected. Pure and simple. We have enough issues to deal with, and who raises the most money is the least of what we should be caring and focused on.