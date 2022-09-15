When Michaelann Perea died, we felt a deep, heartbreaking loss (“ ‘She just put a smile on your face whenever you saw her’: Colleagues remember Michaelann Perea,” Sept. 9). Michaelann joined the Santa Fe Children’s Museum board in 2017, bringing camaraderie, kindness and professionalism to the museum. As a mom to three kids, a dedicated wife and a successful professional, she never seemed to run out of energy, or more importantly, compassion for others.

While on the board at the Children’s Museum, she was influential in raising awareness for exhibits and programs, including her recent work in partnership with the Rotary of Santa Fe, launching a new mobile museum, in bringing outreach and services to kids and families across New Mexico. Back in June, we all got together as a board to celebrate our accomplishments. That evening, Michaelann posted a picture on her Instagram (so appropriately named the dancing dove), saying: “Thankful for good friends who show up for you. I love the work that we do for Santa Fe but I am even more thankful for the friends and ‘family’ that I have gained throughout the years. I am so proud to serve with all of you.”

We are so grateful to call you family, Michaelann. May your shining light continue to inspire all of us to reach out, serve others and make the world a better place.

