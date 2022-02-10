Over the past two decades, advances in neuroscience have showed that the process of brain maturation is not fully complete until at least age 26. The prefrontal cortex is an area of the brain that is responsible for a variety of executive functions including decisionmaking, impulse control and emotional regulation. The developmental immaturity of the prefrontal cortex may contribute to behaviors that lead to contact with the juvenile justice system. Senate Bill 43 sponsored by Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez will prohibit the sentencing juveniles who are tried as adults to life in prison without parole.
As pediatricians, who care for adolescents and young adults including incarcerated juveniles, we urge quick passage of this bill.
Chloe Stoffel, M.D.
Andrew Hsi, M.D.
Laurence Shandler, M.D.
New Mexico Pediatric Society
Shadowing the chapel
According to a news story ("City Planning Commission OKs homes, two hotels," Feb. 5) permission has been given to the building of a "boutique" hotel — a meaningless cliché — in the small open space to the east of the Loretto Chapel. This building will block light from shining into the beautiful stained glass windows on the east side of the chapel, obscure the view from the street and construction noise will prevent many concerts from using this space. Again — and again and again — without previous input from the community, we are losing some of infinite value to many, residents and tourists, in order to fill the pockets of a developer. Can Santa Fe still aspire to be called The City of Holy Faith?
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
A broad brush
Rep. Rod Montoya: You don’t know me but claim to (“Progressive values attempt to divide us,” My View Jan. 30). Your broad brush of my intentions as a white, rich (not), liberal (not always) progressive (sometimes) is offensive. Your comments on Speaker Brian Egolf and Senate Majority Wirth are offensive, too. Their connection to traditional New Mexico? Same as yours — to make New Mexico a better place to live. The progressive and well-meaning Democrats living in your district have my sympathy.
“White paternalism” — what a specious phrase. Using it to describe people like me who volunteer their time to help their neighbors is cynical. About your “not from hereism,” I wasn’t born here, and I am white, so I must be up to no good. Did I move here to take over and impose my paternalistic attitudes? And what are those attitudes? I reiterate: to make New Mexico a good place to live, raise families, and do business. Who is the racist here?
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe
The new low
Now that the Republican National Committee has determined that the Jan. 6 terrorists were simply engaging in "'legitimate political discourse." I suppose they would reclassify the terrorists who flew into the twin towers as "legitimate political philosophers," that Timothy McVeigh was simply engaging in political discourse as well, as were the Nazis on Kristallnacht. This is a new low for Republicans.
John Wylie
Santa Fe
For the tax repeal
Some claim that school funding and other worthwhile things in New Mexico would suffer if the tax on Social Security benefits were to end. I wonder how anything survived in this state before the tax was instituted in 1990.
I have read criticism that rich retirees would be the beneficiaries of such largesse. Let's think for a moment about those who would genuinely benefit and remember that this is a principled discussion. This money was already taxed when it was earned. How is it appropriate to tax it again and to inflict difficulties on those who most need it? Perhaps those who might find extra dollars lying around can use it to fund candidates that understand how a repeal might help them.
Kim Taylor
Los Alamos
