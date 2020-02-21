If Georgia O’Keeffe, Agnes Martin and other “world-famous” artists were the ones who painted the mural on the former Halpin State Archives Building, state, city and museum officials and other cultural leaders would do everything possible to save that mural (“Fighting for ‘Multi-Culturalism,’ ” Feb. 16).
Let’s pay attention here: Fame and money are not the only — nor necessarily the best — indicators of value and importance to the life and history of a community, an art community. Gustavo Guzman, Zara Kriegstein, Frederico Vigil, David Bradley, Linda Lomahaftewa, Cassandra Mains, Rosemary Stearns and John Sandford are among the (largely) unsung artist heroes of this Land of Enchantment and of this city that touts itself to be one of the great art centers and art markets of the United States. It is time to sing their praises and honor their incredible artistic integrity.
And, for those in positions of power who wonder why saving this mural is important, just let the national media know about the impending destruction of a true art treasure that absolutely can and should be saved. Do not destroy this important symbol of our cultural history.
Linda Durham
Santa Fe
Beauty of voices
Hip-hip-hooray for Pojoaque Valley High School choir and its director Isabel Becker-Hudson (“Getting this choir to Carnegie will take more than practice,” Feb. 17). A New York City Carnegie Hall invitation is a big deal and a great honor. I hail you for your hard work and belief in the beauty of your voices. There is no musical instrument more beautiful than your voice. Congratulations!
Tencha Avila
Santa Fe
Good thoughts, good tendencies
Our country has a constitutional government. It is not perfect, but like the family the village and the state, it works for the highest good. Leaders must use truth, compassion, character, example, responsibility and restraint in their work.
Good politicians have self-reflection as one of their governing tools. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, explained his impeachment vote in the Senate on Feb. 5. He talked about putting personal feelings and biases aside and if he made a partisan decision, it would have exposed his character to history’s rebuke and the censure of his own conscience.
Young people interested in public service: Read about elected officials from the past and present. Talk to local, state and national leaders and ask them who they admired in politics; ask them about their own deeds; how they speak truth, listen to different points of view, how they apply practical wisdom from day to day. You too will make history, and people will be educated by your actions.
Bob Mizerak
Santa Fe
Warren is the one
There is tremendous support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren across the country. How would we ever know this by reading The New Mexican? From the articles published in the last week about the New Hampshire primary results, and the approaching Nevada caucuses, you would hardly know that Warren is still in the race.
Warren, D-Mass., supports “Medicare for All,” abolishing the Electoral College, student loan forgiveness, reproductive rights, the Green New Deal and real systemic change that will level the playing field for us regular working people. The big banks and corporations are doing their best to bury her because they know she would make them pay their fair share. Thousands of us are volunteering for her campaign and hear the excitement she generates far and wide.
Margaret Carpenter
Santa Fe
