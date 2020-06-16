I am concerned a very small minority of merchants and naysayers will undermine the proposal to close West San Francisco and other streets. If approved, this concept would put our city up with progressive cities around the world. As a Santa Fe resident, I would be much more likely to spend more time on the Plaza and go to galleries and restaurants in the area. Heavy traffic and extremely loud vehicles make downtown unattractive for pedestrians. Accommodations can be enacted to overcome delivery and disabled patron access.
Our elected officials can study the issue and make an enlightened plan. I hope local residents and regular visitors will speak out for this great proposal.
Mervin Moore, AIA
Santa Fe
Significant date
Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in America, is noted annually and officially in New Mexico and 45 other states. I am ashamed to admit that to me, along with millions of other white Americans, the significance of this monumental anniversary did not register. Recent events show this attitude of ignorance must change. Juneteenth deserves an honored place of national recognition every June 19 and remembrance by us all every day.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Bridge solutions
I want to thank all those involved in addressing the deteriorating bridge at Monica Lucero Park. Councilors Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez and JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Director of Parks and Recreation John Muñoz and the people working to replace it all should be complimented on their responsive attention to what was becoming a dangerous link in the much used-trail. That there was no delay, and that the work proceeded quickly is in keeping with the survey just concluded that placed basic city services and infrastructure first priority during this time of budget constraints. For me, it is testimony to the way city government can and should work.
Georgia Knight
Santa Fe
A new model
Don’t defund police. Make taxation more equitable and stronger. It’s the GOP who claims we can’t spend more on schools and libraries and communities in need. That scarcity model is its agenda, not the agenda of a people who will not accept racial injustice, and its amplifying twin, economic injustice.
The new model is community policing and reformation, not naive anarchism that accepts that we don’t have enough money. We do — if we tax the overprivileged who use our infrastructure for free and rely on our essential workers risking their lives.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Pecking away
In psychology classes, we learned of “schedules of reinforcement,” and how pigeons may peck away at a pellet feeder hundreds of times to earn one pellet. Well, someone on June 5 pecked away a record 200 tweets! That’s an average of one every five minutes for 17 straight hours. The other seven hours were, no doubt, used for problem-solving smaller issues: the pandemic, the economy and systemic racism.
Michael Baron, Ph.D.
Corrales
A welcome message
At a time when we in the U.S. and the world are craving moral leadership, the great historian and philosopher Will Durant wrote in his last book, Fallen Leaves, in Chapter 12, the following words: “Tolerance is the price of liberty.”
Although his “Declaration of Interdependence,” as he titled it, was written 77 years ago, for me it is a message that resonates for now and all time. Read it twice. It will lift your spirits.
Robert Hilgendorf
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.