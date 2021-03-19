How much is too much? When it comes to the interest you pay on small-dollar loans at storefront lenders, only the New Mexico Legislature knows. Currently those loans can cost up 175 percent interest. Earlier this week, the New Mexico House of Representatives approved a proposed amendment to Senate Bill 66 that would set that rate for loans over $1,100 to 36 percent. For really small loans under $1,100, the rate can be 99 percent. This means that the smallest borrowers pay the most interest. The people who can least afford it pay the most.
Credit unions charge less than a fraction of the 36 percent interest for small-dollar loans. Credit unions often are asked to help get people out of the debt trap created by storefront lenders. Those lenders say no one will make these loans, and they will close up and leave the state. This just isn’t true.
I hope the conference committee trying to reconcile the bill can curb the appetite of predatory lenders and come up with a solution. SB 66 sets a commonsense interest rate and will bring the most help to cash-strapped New Mexicans trying to live from paycheck to paycheck. Let’s stop the cycle of debt and help those most in need.
Paul Stull
President and CEO
Credit Union Association
of New Mexico
Watch the water
Poki Piottin's piece in the March 16 Santa Fe New Mexican ("Watch out for the big guys who want the water," My View, March 16) should be a wake-up call for all of us. It's about cannabis farming, but it's really about what water means, has meant and will mean to future New Mexicans. New Mexico does not have enough water and it's going to get worse. So whose water needs and wants will be met? Will water go to the highest bidder (could have happened to Piottin's acequia but he was alert, aware and said "no")?
We know that the cannabis industry will bring change as well as money and (some) jobs to New Mexico. What we don't yet know is how to balance New Mexico's dwindling water resources against the cannabis industry's thirst.
Our local, county and state legislators must act, and soon, to implement constructive, enforceable cannabis farming water policies before it's too late for one of New Mexico's defining traditions — our acequia culture.
Brenda Manning
Santa Fe
Justice served?
A murder occurred in Santa Fe on Sept. 26, 2018. The trial was declared a mistrial yesterday after almost 2½ years. Justice was not done, and it is not the first time in this judicial district this has occurred. While it is hard to sort through all reported details, our District Attorney's Office bears the brunt of the responsibility. The right to a speedy trial is a right for both the accused and the victim — an out-of-state visitor in this case.
There are lots of excuses, but the bottom line is the crime victim and the accused deserve better and, importantly, so does our community. The district attorney and her staff are responsible for serving justice for our residents. In this case, they failed badly.
Clinton V. Horn
Santa Fe
Keeping opera open
I must disagree with Susan Dorn ("Opera will perform again, just not for everyone," My View, March 14). Opera is for everyone. The problem here is COVID-19, not the Santa Fe Opera.
The selfless people who donated back their tickets for the 2020 season to help ensure the opera’s survival were like first responders. Their quick response helped keep alive the opera and the hundreds of people dependent on the company, to say nothing of the thousands of audience members who are longing to get back to the art form they love. The opera has been fair. Without the generosity of these people this summer, there could have been opera for no one.
Desirée Mays
Eldorado
Who got a shot?
Regarding Santa Fe seniors and the vaccine, if you are 65-74, retired and relatively healthy, you're better off driving to Texas or Colorado and getting the vaccine ("Santa Fe seniors wonder how vaccines are distributed," March 14).
In New Mexico, you're in a demographic "black hole," even though you might be at risk for severe COVID-19 complications. A far more interesting article would be asking those who got the vaccine how they qualified.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
