I am shocked and dismayed at the admissions made in this piece ("Adjustment to energy act would protect consumers," My View, Jan. 10) by three elected officials who voted for the Energy Transition Act without understanding what they were voting for. Really? It was 82 pages yet they did not fully comprehend the act? They wrote that, “we were unaware that the ETA, in language tucked into the 82-page bill, effectively removed PRC authority to oversee the amount of compensation the PNM would receive from its customers when it closes its old plants, and that this deregulation provision applied not only to its coal plants but to its gas and nuclear plants as well.“ Later, they add that, "Removing PRC supervision to protect the public was not in the title of the bill, and we did not understand this when we voted for the ETA.” Not that I disagree with the proposed modifications. But, it’s unconscionable to vote for something you don’t understand.
Robert Novak
Santa Fe
Aiding sedition
After the lawless assault on our democracy in Washington, D.C., last week, the representative from the 2nd Congressional District, Yvette Herrell, furthered the cause of sedition and lawlessness by voting to overturn the results of the election from Pennsylvania, a state that she was not selected to represent. If she had a gram of decency, she would resign, but we know that will not happen.
William E. Beardsley
Santa Fe
Close call
If President Donald Trump had of succeeded in bullying his way into staying in the White House, then I believe we would have been the United States of Russia, and forever suppressed under Vladimir Putin. Would Putin even let Trump and his family take refuge in the USSR?
Martha Ferguson
Santa Fe
Ranting along
Since Jan. 7, I have read rant after rant about how horrible President Donald Trump is, how Republicans should be ashamed and repent, how Congress should dispense with due process and impeach Trump again for no crime, how Big Tech has every right to censor free speech, and how President-elect Joe Biden will ”unite” us all. Well, I pray you are right. But my bet is that as of Wednesday, Inauguration Day, this country looks more like Venezuela than the U.S. I grew up in. If that is what you want, you will get it. Good luck.
Cindy Katz
Santa Fe
Crisis moment
Do you really think that if President Donald Trump had won reelection in the swing states we would have heard one word about a fraudulent election from Trump, Rep. Yvette Herrell, Steve Pearce, Sen. Ted Cruz and all the other naysayers? Rather, they would have patted themselves on the back about how well the election was run. All these people have just contributed to the chaos around the election, lent support to the president’s lies and validated the fraudulent beliefs of the Trump worshippers. And now we are in a crisis our democracy may not survive.
Susannah Smith
White Rock
Right's right
The extreme right has nailed it: ANTIFA was behind the treasonous attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. On another score, in regard to the objections to the certification of the fraudulent votes in the rigged election of President-elect Joe Biden, who would have thought that those commies could have come up with such a clever scheme: Dress up in fatigues, wear MAGA hats, wave Confederate flags and carry Trump signs. ANTIFA would have pulled it off but for "intelligence" of the Trumpolice. Thanks, also, to the analytical acumen, insightful intelligence, daring audacity, and resolute bravery of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Jim Jordan.
Kimball "Kim" Udall
Santa Fe
Aiding the gorillas
I was so sad to read the article, ("Six park rangers ambushed, killed in Congo gorilla preserve," Jan. 12). Virunga National Park is the oldest park in the continent of Africa. The rangers there protect the endangered mountain gorilla living peacefully in the dense forests. These are brave and heroic rangers, many young and women. I just donated to the general park fund. Please consider making a donation to them or their fallen ranger fund, which supports the families of deceased and injured rangers. Go to virunga.org and donate now.
Ruth Agius
Santa Fe
