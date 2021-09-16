Today is Constitution Day. Article V wisely includes instructions for the amendments that would inevitably be needed (27 so far).
With unrestricted big money endangering our election system, we need another amendment. Supreme Court decisions have eroded Congress’ ability to regulate campaign contributions/expenditures, giving corporations and other artificial entities constitutional “rights” to spend unlimited money on elections, and allowing wealthy individuals to spend at will.
The result has been over a decade of these artificial entities and wealthy individuals wielding vastly more influence over our elections than regular voters. Until we pass an amendment allowing Congress once again to regulate campaign financing, elections will be overly skewed by the power of money, with too many of our elected officials be beholden to donors. That leaves the concerns of voters and the issues we care about behind — instead, legislating in the special interests of their donors. Take action at www.americanpromise.org or ishwarisollohub12@gmail.com.
Ishwari Sollohub
chapter leader
American Promise New Mexico
Albuquerque
Reduce the echo
Regarding the story (“Taming the Echo Chamber,” Sept. 12) in the Real Estate section: what great and stylish ideas for reducing room echo. I’ve been to newer and older restaurants in Santa Fe (particularly those downtown) and would encourage their owners to use some of these ideas in their restaurants. So many things are great — good service, delicious food — but the echo is really difficult to endure when the rooms are full. It’s difficult to communicate with servers, and it’s easier to hear people across the room than those at our own table. Please, restaurant owners, take time to consider the sound when you create your wonderful restaurants. Thank you in advance.
Robbyne Jones
Santa Fe
It’s his fault
Angry at what Texas has done with regard to abortion (not to mention everything else)? Want to know who to blame? Start with Jonathan F. Mitchell. I would like to thank Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times for outing the person responsible as well as the Santa Fe New Mexican for printing his article (“Persevering lawyer behind abortion rule,” Sept. 12). Schmidt names Mitchell — a “persevering lawyer” who suffered a “stinging rebuke” when the Supreme Court rejected his first abortion bill as “an invitation to pave the way for legislatures to immunize their statutes” and thereby skirt the Constitution. It was the “deeply religious Mitchell ... who was the conceptual force behind the legislation.” Way to go, Mitchell! Take out your hurt feelings on the women of your state.
Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
The right call
The war in Afghanistan had less oversight from Congress than the war in Vietnam. Our government borrowed money to pay for the war. It is estimated that the cost by 2050 will be $6.5 trillion. Then there is the human cost — U.S. service members killed through April, 2021, 2,448; U.S. contractors, 3,846; allied service members from NATO, 1,144; aid workers, 444; journalists, 72; and citizens of Afghanistan, about 44,500. Was the war worth it? We believe President Joe Biden made the best decision to end the war in a difficult situation at best.
Alicia Byers-Smith and Kelly Smith
Española
Sounds like Texas
I was momentarily confused by Theodore B. Olson’s commentary (“We face a tragic price for forgetting lessons of 9/11,” Sept. 10) because I could have sworn he was writing about Texas: “They are driven by a cruel, rigid, harsh and unrelenting religious zealotry ... [they] subjugate their women, and torture and behead anyone who dissents from their barbaric regime.” Other than the fact that the state hasn’t (yet) initiated execution by beheading, it sure seemed a spot-on assessment of Texas.
Susan Paturzo
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.