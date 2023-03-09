Regarding (“Senate OKs paid family leave bill,” March 5): In our capitalist economic system, nothing happens until someone takes a risk. Whether buying stock in a big company or borrowing money to start a small business, there is no employment, no gross receipts taxes and no products and services unless an individual determines the chances of potential reward outweigh the risk of an investment.

When government mandates an expense such as the paid family leave bill, the expense, and therefore risk to the investor or entrepreneur, goes up. The result is higher costs for everyone, lower employment, reduced taxes, business failures to existing firms and reluctance to start new businesses. Treating employees well is good management, but discouraging business from starting and thriving financially is just one more way to keep New Mexico poor. The paid family and medical leave bill must be defeated.

David Hansen