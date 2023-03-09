Regarding (“Senate OKs paid family leave bill,” March 5): In our capitalist economic system, nothing happens until someone takes a risk. Whether buying stock in a big company or borrowing money to start a small business, there is no employment, no gross receipts taxes and no products and services unless an individual determines the chances of potential reward outweigh the risk of an investment.
When government mandates an expense such as the paid family leave bill, the expense, and therefore risk to the investor or entrepreneur, goes up. The result is higher costs for everyone, lower employment, reduced taxes, business failures to existing firms and reluctance to start new businesses. Treating employees well is good management, but discouraging business from starting and thriving financially is just one more way to keep New Mexico poor. The paid family and medical leave bill must be defeated.
David Hansen
Santa Fe
Lives at risk
Senate Bill 427 and House Bill 100 would impose a 14-day waiting period on gun purchases and are pieces of legislation that will endanger the lives of our residents. How many more women need to die while waiting to take possession of a firearm they purchased? Restraining orders have been issued against violent ex-husbands and boyfriends, and the woman is then murdered by the ex during the waiting period. Delaying law-abiding citizens from getting a gun for protection has caused people to die. In the name of safety, urge your legislators to vote no on SB 427 and HB 100.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Cultural void
We have benefited from several “cultural affairs” since moving here in 1987. Among them, two in particular have inspired us: the wonderful “multicultural” mural on Guadalupe Street and the delightful education programs offered by Eric Blinman. These were “cultural affairs” of the highest quality. We cannot understand why a state office of that same name played a role in the removal of both.
Honey and Peter Chapin
Santa Fe
Standard time
Once again Sen. Cliff Pirtle has introduced legislation to exempt New Mexico from adopting standard time, Senate Bill 287. That would mean daylight saving time all year round, which would have our children freezing in the dark and cold on fall and winter mornings as happened in the early 1970s when then-President Richard Nixon delayed going back to standard time to save energy. Numerous fatal accidents involving school children nationwide occurred during this time. Days are already much longer in the spring and summer, and extra hours during these times are not even necessary. Instead, I hope that our legislators and governor will work to implement a permanent Mountain Standard Time year-round.
Tim Long
Santa Fe
Don't raise taxes
At a time when New Mexico is gushing with tax revenues, state Sens. Peter Wirth and Benny Shendo Jr. want to raise taxes on high-income earners and out-of-state businesses ("Update state's tax policy for families, future," My View, March 5). To me this makes no sense, especially when high-tax states such as New York, California and New Jersey are hemorrhaging residents and businesses to Florida, Texas and Tennessee. Further, New Mexico is getting its economic clock cleaned by nearby Arizona, Colorado and Utah.
The cost of the measure would be unseen, but very real in the sense of the businesses not formed, the loss of newcomers from out-of-state and most importantly, the loss of ambitious young New Mexicans who leave the state to find better opportunities elsewhere. The correct policy would be to do just the opposite of what Wirth and Shendo Jr. are suggesting, which would be to use the surplus to permanently lower taxes for all New Mexicans. I just hope the Legislature realizes that passing this tax bill would drive yet another nail into New Mexican economy's coffin.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
A gun-safe state
Many thanks for the articles published on the subject of firearms and gun safety. MacKenzie Allen's and Khal Spencer's piece ("Questions to ask before deciding to own a firearm," My View, March 6) contains a thoughtful checklist that people should consider before obtaining a firearm. Nancy Varvil ("Speak up for gun safety — call local lawmakers," My View, March 6) should be commended for succinctly summarizing the pending gun safety bills before our Legislature. As a physician who routinely consults with police, firefighters and mass shooting victims involved in critical incidents, I support these efforts to make New Mexico safer for us all.