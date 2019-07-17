I do not regularly or even frequently share opinions in newspapers and seldom read them. I do, however, read Milan Simonich’s column and have appreciated that his research has seemed thorough and his comments fair. A recent column, however, was disappointing (“Senator praises lobbyists, asks for donations,” Ringside Seat, July 12). His comments about Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, give the wrong impression.
Stefanics travels regularly to constituents in all six counties within her gigantic district and provides an open mind and ear to all. I have to wonder about the “anonymous critic.” It appears Simonich did not take the time to contact others who might have had a different view. Not so thorough, after all.
Barbara Gay
Santa Fe
Matter of degree
Thinking of the history of Nazi Germany and considering the massive raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement brings to mind Kristallnacht. It is just a matter of degree.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
Build bridges
We, as a nation, value the importance of our families, as do other countries. Not only has this administration shown an unbelievable lack of compassion, empathy and humanitarianism in our policy toward our neighbors and those who fear for their lives, but it has adopted immigration policies that are fiscally irresponsible, wasting tax dollars and destructive to our country. Building a wall in this day and age is absurd and will not stop anyone. These people are desperate. They will continue to come.
We have refugees who want to immigrate to this country and some will be able to, but not all. Instead of destroying relations with other countries, why not work to build and retain strong working ties, especially with our neighbors? Instead of building walls, why not build bridges?
Brenda A. Trolin
Boulder, Colo.
Time to remember
The modern history of concentration camps dates to well before the Boer War. In the New World, British settler colonialists of Barbados brought their brand of slavery to South Carolina, where work camps eventually spread across the south, even across the Mississippi. After American independence, these camps became known as plantations but evolved into slave-labor prisons after the Civil War. Whatever we call them, the concept word is not restricted to Hitler, Jews, socialists, gypsies, homosexuals, etc. We must acknowledge our sordid past and present behavior before we can move on from there.
Gerald M. Rosen, M.D.
Santa Fe
Voicing cries
My father’s Democratic Party has ceased to exist. It’s been replaced by four foolhardy freshman congresswomen who have no appreciation for our country’s history and values. Somehow they find it fashionable to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a racist. They label the Democratic frontrunner as an “old, privileged white man.” Meanwhile, the subpoena king, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., wants to reopen an investigation that already has cost U.S. taxpayers millions.
Memo to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.: Go back to your day job, serve free drinks to all undocumented immigrants, tax yourself at 70 percent, and give all your customers your Uber account so they can get to the hospitals for free medical care. If this narrative doesn’t change quickly, President Donald Trump might as well go to Florida now and start working on his acceptance speech.
Robert Dobson
Santa Fe