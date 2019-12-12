In response to “Urban coyote sighting,” Letters to the Editor, Dec. 9: Over the years, driving around town in the late night and early hours, I have seen many coyotes in town and in all parts of town. The fact they wait for traffic lights and breaks in traffic shows how intelligent they are.
If you need to keep them away from your dwelling, keep food sources away, and install motion activated lights — as they will shun contact with humans. Above all, do not leave pets — especially cats and small dogs — out at night. They are potential dinner, so take care of them.
Don’t try to kill coyotes as they are familial in grouping and if one is killed, the unit is broken and more will move in, increasing the numbers in a territory. Obviously stay away from them and don’t feed them. And, not incidentally, bobcats live in town also; you just don’t see them.
Ted Carlin
Santa Fe
Not represented
A recent article posted on The New Mexican’s online edition (“Retired New Mexico government workers decry pension-solvency proposal,” Dec. 5), addressed pension reform issues facing the Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico.
The article describes the Retired Public Employees of New Mexico as an advocacy group that “represents more than 40,000 people.” In fact, RPENM is a small volunteer group of 4,273 members out of a total of 41,189 state retirees identified by PERA for the year ending June 30, 2018.
As a former deputy executive director of PERA, I am one of those 40,000 retirees and RPENM does not represent me, my retired friends or thousands of other retirees who support needed changes to shore up the solvency of the retirement plan.
Mary Frederick
Santa Fe
Firing offense
I agree with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof about holding the president to as high a standard as the head of a Social Security office, a principal or a journalist (“If Trump were anyone else,” Commentary, Nov. 13).
As a retired federal employee relations specialist, I wrote termination letters for employees who violated federal regulations. One case involved an Internal Revenue Service employee who bribed a taxpayer, in writing, to pay her for abating his penalties. The taxpayer did not comply; he reported her to IRS authorities. Although the requested payment never occurred, the employee was terminated and served eight months in jail for merely requesting the bribe and quid pro quo.
No one is above the law. All public employees and elected officials must comply with federal regulations, without the appearance of a conflict of interest. This former employee lost her job and was jailed. Yet we have a president who remains in his job despite violating federal laws.
Lin Bartucca
Santa Fe
