Now that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the leaked draft opinion is real ("Supreme Court may overturn abortion rights case," May 3) he also confirmed the immediate investigation of the source of the leak. He called it an unprecedented breach of the court's ethics and rules. I call it an unprecedented breach of the court to overturn the almost 50-year law of the land. Watch out as the minority takes complete control of the majority as in any good Christian autocracy and fascist country.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Burning debate
Thanks to The New Mexican for publishing both sides of the ongoing debate about prescribed burns. Three professors touted "beneficial fire," while, in my opinion, dismissing "escaped prescribed fire" as something to investigate ("Use all tools — including fire — to restore forest resiliency," My View, April 24). That escaped fire is still burning out of control weeks later as more Northern New Mexicans are having to evacuate. The other side of the argument, presented by a Forest Advocate spokesperson, underscored the need for investigation and planning before the forest service sets fires and clear cuts ("What is happening to our forests," My View, April 24).
Interestingly, yet another part of the Forest Advocate argument was offered readers in the Local & Region section ("Scorched trees could disrupt water supplies," April 24). The Associated Press article described research that showed "the lack of a shade canopy" caused by fire "exacerbates the impact of drought" because snow has melted too quickly. It would seem the science of forest management requires more research and planning than even the three experts have considered.
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe
'Blowin' in the Wind'
(With a nod to Bob)
How many roads must a man walk exposed
to the pollen befalling the land?
Sniffing and snuffling and shuffling along,
with Zyrtec and Flonase in hand.
Yes, and how many allergy meds can he take
till the Feds rule them forever banned?
The grasses, my friend, are blowin’ in the wind
The grasses are blowin’ in the wind.
How many nights will he suffer in strife
from plugged sinuses, cough, and a wheeze?
How many masks will it take to protect him
from ragweed and juniper trees?
Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head
and pretend that he just didn’t sneeze?
The grasses, my friend, are blowin’ in the wind.
The grasses are blowin’ in the wind.
How many blows will it take for his nose
to be finally drip-free and dry?
How many gallons of tears must he shed
to see clearly through red, runny eyes?
Yes, and just how much snot has one single man got
to buy Kleenex in bulk, super-sized?
The grasses, my friend, are blowin’ in the wind,
and Afrin is goin’ like the wind.
Kat Sawyer
Santa Fe
Stop spring burning
In all the very serious and immediate responses to the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, I'm not seeing any sense of responsibility or admission of stupidity on the part of the U.S. Forest Service for initiating a "controlled burn" on a day that everyone with internet service knew was a dangerously high wind day. The poor judgment of the people in charge needs to be investigated. State and federal regulations must be enacted to prevent the loss of wilderness and structures that are occurring. Multiple fail-safe measures must be put into place to keep some yo-yo from approving a burn. Economic and personal devastations are the outcome of this terrible blunder. No more spring burning.
Terri Blackman
Santa Fe
Deals for all
High prices exist for just about everything in Santa Fe, except at the Santa Fe Woman's Club Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 from community donations poured in for this market. It will be outside the clubhouse with creative displays for finding special and useful items. Our pricing makes it affordable and fun to shop. Come early, bring cash or checks and leave happy.
Dolores Whitaker
Santa Fe